What does Kim plan on denuclearization talks? The | North Korea

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, has called for "positive and offensive measures,quot; to protect the security and sovereignty of the country before the end-of-year deadline he set for the United States to soften its position on stalled talks destined to dismantle Pyongyang & # 39; s nuclear and missile programs.

Kim also warned during a ruling meeting of the Workers Party that he can take a Unspecified "new way,quot; if Washington does not act.

US military commanders said that could include testing a long-range missile, something that North Korea has not done since 2017.

How will Washington respond? And what is the new approach? Pyongyang says what are you considering?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:



Victor Gao – president of the center of studies of the Center for China and Globalization

Andrei Lankov – director of NK News, an online news source focused on North Korea

Richard Weitz – security analyst at the global risk consultancy Wikistrat

Source: Al Jazeera News