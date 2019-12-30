What does Kim plan on denuclearization talks? The | North Korea

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, has called for "positive and offensive measures,quot; to protect the security and sovereignty of the country before the end-of-year deadline he set for the United States to soften its position on stalled talks destined to dismantle Pyongyang & # 39; s nuclear and missile programs.
Kim also warned during a ruling meeting of the Workers Party that he can take a Unspecified "new way,quot; if Washington does not act.
US military commanders said that could include testing a long-range missile, something that North Korea has not done since 2017.
How will Washington respond? And what is the new approach? Pyongyang says what are you considering?
Source: Al Jazeera News