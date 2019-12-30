What did Duterte's martial law in Mindanao achieve? The | Rodrigo Duterte

On December 10, Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he will lift the martial law in Mindanao by the end of the year, signaling the end of the controversial order that put the entire southern island under military control.

Dute you declared martial law in Mindanao in May 2017, after hundreds of combatants from the armed groups of Maute and Abu Sayyaf besieged the southern city of Marawi.

While Duterte declared the city free of "terrorists,quot; only a few months later, he asked Congress to allow him to extend the military government to address a "rebellion,quot; not specified in Mindanao.

Congress, dominated by Duterte's allies, approved the extension of the military government three times. The first extension lasted until the end of 2017, while the second lasted until the end of 2018. The third extension extended the military government until the end of this year.

Opposition politicians and private petitioners contested the extensions in the Philippine courts, arguing that "there is no rebellion,quot; that would legitimize the imposition of the military regime., but the Supreme Court, which is also dominated by Duterte's supporters, sided with the president.

In January this year, opposition politician Edcel Lagman said a military report submitted to Duterte said that not a single person in Mindanao had been captured, arrested or accused of rebellion during the second extension of martial law.

Arguing that the lack of arrests is an indisputable proof that there is no active rebellion on the island, he once again called for the end of martial law.

Duterte's spokesman, Salvador Panelo, responded to Lagman with the disconcerting claim that the military government should continue exactly because there were no arrests.

"If the rebels have not been arrested, then with more reason the martial law in Mindanao should continue because the rebellion continues," he said in a declaration.

Now, after another year under martial law, Duterte still does not have a substantial number of "rebels,quot; behind bars. And as the imposition of the military government on the island of Mindanao seems to be coming to an end, many ask the same questions: Did Duterte's martial law manage to quell the "rebellion,quot;? Was there ever a rebellion? And if there was not, what really achieved this masquerade of two and a half years?

Kill environmental activists, silence journalists.

On December 3, 2017, the 27th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army riddled the remote village of Datal Bonglangon in southern Cotabato, Mindanao, with shots, killing eight people of the indigenous community T & # 39; boli.

Members of the T & # 39; boli community later said they believe their village was attacked by the military because they dared to face a coffee maker who invades their ancestral lands. Later, the army said the eight victims were caught in the crossfire between their soldiers and the New People's Army, a rebel communist group.

But human rights groups, indigenous activists, independent forensic experts and legal activists. Dispute the military version of events. According to a recent report by Global Witness, an independent control body, such attacks soon became the rule under the martial law of Duterte, since the military government "authorized an army already known to protect commercial projects and attack those who oppose them." According to the Kalikasan Popular Network for the Environment, a local NGO, 19 environmental activists They were killed in Mindanao only in 2019.

Indigenous communities and environmental activists were not the only ones who lost their lives and livelihoods in the illegality encouraged by martial law in Mindanao.

On July 10, motorcycle riders in Kidapawan city fired on radio host Eduardo Dizon. On July 3, armed men also fired at another local station in General Santos, another city in Mindanao. Last June, the editor of a local weekly newspaper, Dennis Denore, was killed in North Davao. These attacks on journalists, which are believed to have been attacked due to their work aimed at exposing corruption, clearly show that Duterte's martial law has not only failed to provide order and security to Mindanao, but also created an environment in which the defenders of justice can be silenced with impunity

Marital law even failed to stop the flow of drugs on the island, something that is known to be one of Duterte's priorities. In December 2018, for example, the Philippine Drug Control Agency announced that they believe that a part of the large shipment of methamphetamine hydrochloride seized at Cavite in August 2018 has made in Mindanao.

Marawi is still a ghost town

Supporters of the extension of martial law in Mindanao have also claimed that it would accelerate the reconstruction of the city of Marawi, which was bombed by the Philippine army during the siege of 2017. But, as it failed to bring law and order to the Island, the military government of Duterte also did not help the rehabilitation of the city.

As of November 2019, more than 4 billion of the rehabilitation fund of 10 billion pesos 2018 has not yet been published and will expire at the end of the year. More than two years after his "liberation,quot;, Marawi remains a ghost town. In addition, thousands of people who lost their homes during the siege still struggle to survive in makeshift camps outside the city.

A leader of the Moors, the indigenous Muslim community of Mindanao, Rufa Cagoco Guiam, told me: "The Bangon Marawi Working Group is not close to fulfilling its promise to rebuild Marawi, despite billions of pesos at its disposal. What does this say about the government that ordered the destruction of the economic heart of Marawi?

A new military garrison to continue the military government

While it is difficult to argue that martial law in Mindanao achieved something, it is even more difficult to be sure that the military government on the island will come to an end in the coming days. In January 2018, the Philippine government announced plans to build a greater military base in the city of Marawi. The base has not yet been completed, but the locals say that when it does, it will guarantee the continuation of military control over the region.

The Marawi-based civil society group Suara Bangsamoro denounced the construction in a Facebook post, arguing that a military camp will only "generate distrust."

"The non-extension of martial law is a smokescreen for a more sinister and monstrous attack against the Moro people: the emergence of an extensive military camp in the heart of an Islamic city that has destroyed," the group said.

"After reducing Marawi to ashes, Duterte commits another historical injustice against the Moorish people by establishing a military garrison around a civilian population that has treated radically and unfairly punished as & # 39; terrorists & # 39;".

Martial law in Mindanao, which extended for more than two years to quell an imaginary rebellion, achieved nothing more than increasing the suffering of the local population. As a president who is inclined to shoot first and ask questions later remains in power, we are likely to see many more rebellions on the island, both real and imaginary.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.