No. 6 Florida and Virginia face each other in the Orange Bowl on Monday, the fourth of bowling on New Year's Day, after the semifinal games of Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoff.

Florida (10-2, 7-2 SEC) won their bet in the Orange Bowl as the top ranked team in the SEC, Big Ten and Notre Dame who were not already tied in the playoffs or Sugar and Rose. Quarterback Kyle Trask has skilfully guided the Gators to their second consecutive season of 10 wins, but it is the defense, with its 46 leading SEC captures, that has had the biggest impact this season, helping Dan Mullen reach a bowl of New Year's 6 in just his second season in Gainesville.

The Cavaliers (9-4, 6-3 ACC) arrived at the Orange Bowl as second in the ACC, as conference champion Clemson is in the Playoffs. Anyway, Virginia's 9-4 campaign is the best of Bronco Mendenhall's tenure in Charlottesville. His team is led by the always dangerous quarterback Bryce Perkins, who not only has 3,215 aerial yards and 18 touchdowns for 11 interceptions, but is also the team leader with 745 yards.

Here is a guide to everything you need to see the Orange Bowl showdown between Florida and Virginia, including start time, TV channels and a full calendar of the six New Year's bowling.

What channel is Florida vs. Virginia today?

TV channel (national) : ESPN

: ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN

Florida vs. Virginia is televised nationwide on ESPN, the fourth New Year 6 game and the only one played on Monday. Steve Levy will play play by play, Brian Griese will be the analyst and Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will be the secondary reporters.

Florida vs. Virginia: What time is the start?

Date : Monday December 30

: Monday December 30 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

The Orange Bowl showdown between Florida and Virginia begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, December 30. Florida and Virginia have only met once, a 55-10 victory in the regular season in Gainesville for the Gators.

New Year's schedule 6

Saturday, December 28

Monday, December 30

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Orange bowl Florida vs. Virginia 8 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin vs. Oregon 5 pm. ESPN Sugar bowl Georgia vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m. ESPN

Monday, January 13