Wendy Williams can't wait to get back from the TV show pause

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Wendy Williams has had her first holiday season as an almost single woman. Wendy Williams Show star loves to go out with her family, but can't wait to get back to her big purple chair.

Wendy recently shared a photo on Instagram where he trusted his followers and asked them about their New Year's traditions.

‘Thank you Miami, but I can't wait to get home! I need a lot to do the program and my routine. The family is great, but bye! I am in the living room trying to discover who has the best food for the soul for New Year's Day. In my culture, certain foods on ESE day represent health and money. Do you know this 1800 tradition?

This year has been the most difficult so far. In addition to not being with Kevin Hunter anymore, the 55-year-old woman no longer has her son to come home to cook because she is no longer in college.

Since they are just Wendy and her cats, she will surely feel alone, regardless of her new social life.

Because Wendy loves what she does, she can't wait for the winter break to end to cover all the hot topics, participate in fun interviews with celebrities and offer her viewers the best deals on merchandise during her Trendy segment At Wendy .

Although he had an incredible time in Miami, Williams would have liked to receive the best gift of all: a divorce agreement.

However, rumors have revolved around that his annoying ex is not making things easier at all.

Wendy's lawyers thought they could come to an end sooner rather than later, but that is not the case at all.

Unnecessary stress is definitely affecting the media mogul

Hopefully, in the new year, Wendy will receive a New Year's blessing that cuts ties with Kevin permanently.


