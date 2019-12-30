US airstrikes congregate Iraqis against the US UU.

In recent months, Iran-backed militias have repeatedly hit Americans in Iraq, firing rockets into the Green Zone that were apparently aimed at the U.S. Embassy. The militias have also attacked several Iraqi bases where the Americans were housed, including in Gayara, just south of Mosul, and in western Iraq near the Al Asad air base.

"I think Iran was reading that Trump really wants to leave the region and is not willing to respond militarily," Sky said. So, the Iranians have been "trying to figure out how far they could go."

Until Friday, the militias had never killed an American.

A senior administration official in Washington, who spoke on condition of anonymity according to the White House rules, said the airstrikes were intended to restore deterrence. The official said Iran's policy has been to carry out deniable attacks, a fiction that the United States would no longer allow.

The Trump administration imposed economic sanctions on three militia leaders this month, including the leader of Kataib Hezbollah. The United States accused those militias of participating in an unprovoked attack against anti-government protesters who killed 15 people.

US attacks in Iraq struck near a city on the Syrian border. The attacks in Syria were in the eastern desert of the country, where Iran supports the fighting forces on behalf of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war.

Analysts said the American message was clear, but that it could have been overshadowed by the high death toll.

"That brings the ball back to the Iran court," said Mr. Alaaldin of Brookings. "But make no mistake, that ball, for now, will be played in the political arena of Iraq, where the United States is much weaker." Iran has a strategic game plan on the ground in Iraq aimed at protecting and improving its influence in Iraq. Americans do not. "

Farnaz Fassihi, Falih Hassan and Michael Crowley contributed reports.