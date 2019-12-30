United States vs. Czech Republic: live score, summaries, 2020 updates World Juniors

%MINIFYHTML3a1a3118130cfbba16057dca0d4cf7b69% %MINIFYHTML3a1a3118130cfbba16057dca0d4cf7b610%

Just out of a 3-1 dominant victory over Russia on Saturday, the US team. UU. He has been able to recover very well after suffering a 6-4 loss to Canada in his first World Juniors 2020 game. Now, they will seek to maintain momentum against a stacked team from the Czech Republic that is also 1-1 to start the tournament. .

Two goals in a matter of seconds between Los Angeles Kings prospect Arthur Kaliyev and Toronto prospect Maple Leafs Nick Robertson broke the tie between the two nations and guaranteed victory for the United States on Sunday, making them the leaders of Group B, until that Canada took first place with a 4-1 victory over Germany on Monday. Kaliyev opened the way for the Americans, while Trevor Zegras also had a multi-point performance with two assists, which led him to the seven leading points of the tournament in two games.

The United States defense body also seemed stronger, while Spencer Knight was able to recover from a disappointing performance against Canada.

2020 World Juniors: live scores, Monday game updates

Meanwhile, the Czechs have had a decent start, with Arizona Coyotes prospect Jan Jenik and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Michal Teply leading the charge with three points each in two games.

On the local ice, the Czech Republic will be a difficult team to beat, as this is the last game of the group stage for the United States.

Sporting News keeps track of updates and live scoring points as the United States faces the Czech Republic in the 2020 Junior IIHF World Championship. It follows.

United States vs. Czech Republic: live updates, highlights from World Juniors

The disk drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Live updates will begin at that time.

12:30 pm. – The projected lines are ready for Monday's showdown.