Uncle Murda to K. Michelle: & # 39; You played yourself supporting Tekashi 6ix9ine !! & # 39;

New York rapper Uncle Murda was not impressed with K. Michelle's recent statements about Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Less than fifteen days ago, K. Michelle connected online to inform her fans that she is happy that rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine gets out of jail soon, because he didn't cheat on her!

"Idc idc im happy 69 is dating. That man is very entertaining and I like his music. Sh * t didn't make fun of me, and if someone tried to kill me, I'm snitch 2, and I'm cheating on you by cheating n * ggas. Haha Half of these rappers who don't like that life. Great facts, "he tweeted.

Some were surprised by his words, including Uncle Murda.

"I wasn't even thinking about her until I saw this stupid shit, congratulations on your performance, you just arrived at Rap Up #ComingSoon of 2019," Murda wrote in the post title that included a screenshot of K.'s tweet. Michelle .

Is right?