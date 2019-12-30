Ukraine, Huawei, football: your Monday report

Gaining American support for those talks was a key reason why the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who had called for an end to the conflict as his top priority, sought a White House meeting with President Trump. But Trump withheld $ 391 million in military aid and requested investigations that could help discredit his political rivals.

Now, three of our Washington-based reporters have the inside story of how and why Mr. Trump it pursued the freezing of aid due to the objections of its main national security advisers.

Another angle: Russia said on Friday it had deployed a hypersonic weapon capable of easily evading US missile defense systems. That may be part of an effort to pressure Trump to renew the latest arms control treaty between the two countries, an agreement that limits strategic nuclear missile launchers and deployed warheads and expires in early 2021.