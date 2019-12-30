Ukraine, Huawei, football: your Monday report

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Gaining American support for those talks was a key reason why the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who had called for an end to the conflict as his top priority, sought a White House meeting with President Trump. But Trump withheld $ 391 million in military aid and requested investigations that could help discredit his political rivals.
Now, three of our Washington-based reporters have the inside story of how and why Mr. Trump it pursued the freezing of aid due to the objections of its main national security advisers.
Another angle: Russia said on Friday it had deployed a hypersonic weapon capable of easily evading US missile defense systems. That may be part of an effort to pressure Trump to renew the latest arms control treaty between the two countries, an agreement that limits strategic nuclear missile launchers and deployed warheads and expires in early 2021.
The future of Huawei in Europe Once he seemed unstable in the fear that his networks could be used for Chinese espionage. But even while those fears persist, the company has made dozens of agreements to sell 5G hardware to European wireless operators. And although the Trump administration has essentially blocked Huawei, neither the European Union nor its member states have moved to restrict Huawei's access to its markets.
Details: Some European policy makers worry that US sanctions against Huawei, which says it has 12,000 employees and 23 research and development centers in Europe, are simply a currency of change in Washington's broader trade war with Beijing that could eventually be reversed. .
When his men disappeared, they went to work
Many communities in West Africa are reeling because local men who went to Europe in search of work never returned. Some women there, realizing that they may never see the money that their husbands promised to send to their homes, have resorted to guiding animals, tilling the land and other tasks that are traditionally considered male roles.
On a trip to an area of Senegal affected by drought, Our reporter Dionne Searcey met some of these women.
When Frode Berg, above, agreed to work as a messenger for Norway's military intelligence agency, he assumed he was a low-risk spy. That was before the Russian agents put him in a van and put him in prison for two years.
The imprisonment of Mr. Berg in Moscow led to an exchange of prisoners in November. It has also sparked heated debate in Kirkenes, the Arctic port where he lives.
Kirkenes is strategically important to NATO because it is close to the powerful North Russian Fleet and much of its nuclear arsenal. However, Russian fishermen and consumers also help boost the local economy, and some of Berg's neighbors see their espionage as a risky provocation of a friendly neighbor.
Somalia: The Shabab, a terrorist group linked to Al Qaeda, was suspected after at least 79 people were killed by a truck exploding at a busy intersection in Mogadishu, the country's capital, over the weekend. It was the worst attack there in years.
In Memory: George Sakheim, 96, was a German refugee who served as an interpreter in Nazi war crimes trials in Nuremberg.
"The weekly,quot;: Our television program obtained combat images, text messages and confidential interviews in which members of the SEAL team 7 inform Navy investigators about the disturbing hunger for violence of their platoon leader, which led them to denounce it. . The Chief of Special Operations, Edward Gallagher, was acquitted of the most severe charges and has been welcomed to the White House.
News Questionnaire: Review the most difficult questions of 2019 in a special end of the year questionnaire.
Italy: Growing some weed For private use it is not a crime, the country's superior court said in a partial ruling.
Football: The game changed a lot in the 2010s, writes our correspondent in his last column. Think of superclubs, super players and a culture of social networks that "has proven to be capable of moments of beauty and brutality."
What we are reading: Variety's list of the 10 most overrated movies of the decade. "I think of some excellent party arguments," writes Briefings editor Andrea Kannapell. "I mean," Paddington 2 "???"
See: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and DaBaby are among the themes of Our favorite cultural photographs of 2019.
Smarter life: Whether you are interested in New Year's resolutions or not, there are some ways our Styles department recommends starting in 2020. Among them: sleeping until at least 6 a.m.
Fireworks
We are on top of fireworks. Giant exhibitions are planned for the New Year in Dubai, New York, London, Moscow and other cities without counting.
Booms and starbursts have often led their Back Story writer to wonder: What would happen if wars were decided by fireworks shows? Much wonder and, if handled carefully, there are no deaths. I assumed that fireworks had evolved from armament. But I had it backwards.
The Chinese are attributed the first fireworks, discovering that toasting bamboo exploded their closed cells. The initial use was to ward off evil spirits, a lasting idea.
It is also believed that China is where the first gunpowder was mixed, increasing the explosive power of bamboo with a mixture of potassium nitrate (a food preservative also known as snow or Chinese saltpeter), coal and sulfur. Military use continued in a few centuries.
When technology spread to Europe, development accelerated. Germany took the lead in arms, Italy in fireworks.
China is still the World leader in fireworks production, but its own larger exhibits arrive in the Lunar New Year. That will be in a few weeks: January 25, 2020.
