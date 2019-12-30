Tyrese: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are invading Gay Son's privacy!

R,amp;B singer Tyrese visited Instagram yesterday with BLAST Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union.

Over the past year, Dwyane has been posting about his 12-year-old son Zion, and the player revealed to the world that the boy is gay. Dwyane even caused speculation that the child may be transgender, referring to Zion as "she,quot; in an interview.

While many parents have applauded Dwyane and Gabby for their openness and support. Others wonder why the couple felt the need to put the sexual identity of a 12-year-old child on social media, so that millions of people comment.

Now, a celebrity comes out publicly: BLAST Dwyane and Gabby.

Tyrese took Instagram yesterday and, without naming names, the R,amp;B singer accused parents who speak openly about the sexuality of their minor children "to make the situation about themselves." He further claimed that those parents were invading the privacy of their children and preparing them for attacks.

When one of the fans mentioned Dwyane and Gabrielle Union in the comments, Tyrese liked the comment.