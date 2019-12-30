Two men plead guilty to the murder of rapper Young Greatness

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

According to Nola.com, two men pleaded guilty to their roles in the deadly shooting and robbery of young New Orleans rapper, Young Greatness, in October 2018.

Three men were arrested and charged with the murder, but the third suspect will proceed to trial since he has not filed a guilty plea.

Donny Maxwell, 19, admitted charges of manslaughter, armed robbery, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit the last two crimes. The news outlet reports that Lovance Wix, 17, pleaded guilty to most of the same charges, except that instead of admitting to killing Jones, he only acknowledged firing a gun illegally at the scene. He entered his statement two months earlier.

Recent Articles

The ambitions of the Saints in the Super Bowl were cursed again with another debacle of unholy repetition

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
It is rare in sports that we have a moment of genuine and poetic symmetry, so we must appreciate how...
Read more

Two men plead guilty to the murder of rapper Young Greatness

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
According to Nola.com, two men pleaded guilty to their roles in the deadly shooting and robbery of young New Orleans rapper, Young...
Read more

Alaska health care in a serious state amid Medicaid budget cuts | News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Getting basic medical care in Alaska can be a big problem, since most communities are not well connected by roads. The local government's Medicaid program...
Read more

This zodiac celebrity contest will reveal when you'll find love in 2020

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Proof: this zodiac celebrity test will reveal when you will find love...
Read more

The romance of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra is burning in paradise

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Instagram Nick JonasY Priyanka Chopra They are spending their second holiday season as a married couple in style.After a snowy...
Read more
©