Two men plead guilty to the murder of rapper Young Greatness

According to Nola.com, two men pleaded guilty to their roles in the deadly shooting and robbery of young New Orleans rapper, Young Greatness, in October 2018.

Three men were arrested and charged with the murder, but the third suspect will proceed to trial since he has not filed a guilty plea.

Donny Maxwell, 19, admitted charges of manslaughter, armed robbery, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit the last two crimes. The news outlet reports that Lovance Wix, 17, pleaded guilty to most of the same charges, except that instead of admitting to killing Jones, he only acknowledged firing a gun illegally at the scene. He entered his statement two months earlier.

Young Greatness was best known for his success in 2016 "Moolah,quot;, which reached number 85 on the Billboard Hot 100. He previously signed with Quality Control Music, the home of Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty and others.