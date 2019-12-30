TSRUpdatez: According to reports, authorities found a gun, heroin, cocaine and more in Lil Wayne's personal belongings during the search for private planes

%MINIFYHTML6919b3e6158f2b574737dc02256399319% %MINIFYHTML6919b3e6158f2b574737dc022563993110%

# Roommates, just when we thought Lil Wayne was free after federal agents registered their private jet days before Christmas, a disturbing new update emerged that could make Weezy face charges.

@MiamiHerald reports exclusively that despite Lil Wayne's initial claims that everything was fine after the feds registered the private plane in which he was traveling, it is now reported that the authorities found a gold-plated .45 caliber pistol with a Pearl mango, along with heroin, cocaine, herb and MDMA pills. According to police sources, the weapon was found in Wayne's Coach bag after the private plane landed at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport after a flight from California.

Lil Wayne's chef, who was traveling with him, had about $ 20,000 in cash at the time, which was also seized. Federal agents and Miami-Dade police officers initially discovered the weapon and drugs after receiving a tip on weapons and marijuana that may be transported on Wayne's plane. There were no immediate charges during the initial search, but the new findings could change things.

Currently, there is a possibility that a federal grand jury can meet after the holidays to consider the arms and drug charges against Lil Wayne. His lawyer Howard Srebnick said at the time of the initial search that Wayne was not only innocent, but that the authorities authorized him for any wrongdoing, however, that was before the recent articles were found in his purse.

