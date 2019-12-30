TSRFoodies: Oreo launches a new tiramisu flavor in spring 2020

# Roommates, we know that one of the reasons why people still go crazy about Oreo is because the brand always finds new ways to introduce new flavors. When 2020 arrives, Oreo has just announced that it will launch a new flavor that could make the spring season very delicious.

The holiday season is ending and that means that many people are already focused on their goals for 2020, which largely include getting fit. Well, according to @PopSugar, Oreo is making its fitness goals much harder to maintain because the brand recently announced one of its new flavors by 2020. By the end of April, Oreo's new flavor will be a decadent tiramisu.

If you're unfamiliar, tiramisu is an Italian coffee-flavored dessert made from coffee-dipped gingerbreads, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa. Tiramisu Oreos will present the exclusive Oreo chocolate sandwich cookies with a rich tiramisu-flavored cream.

As with many drops of Oreo flavor, they are expected to be available for a limited time. However, Oreo has more good news to keep you happy until April. You may remember that the brand announced in November that its new chocolate, marshmallow and caramel cookies will be released to stores in January 2020.

This will definitely not be the last of the new flavors debuts, since it is known that the brand is quite innovative by introducing new flavors that fans will surely love.

Roommates, what do you think about this?