Trisha Paytas from YouTube kisses with Jaclyn Hill's ex-husband

Trisha Paytas Y Jon Hill They are closing their lips, and the Internet does not know what to say.

The YouTuber, which revealed to viewers in November that it had "married,quot; with a cardboard cutout of Brad Pitt, is now linked to a new man: Jon Hill. Paytas surprised fans when he posted images in his Instagram story on Sunday night of her and her partner YouTuber Jacyln HillThe ex-husband is kissing.

"I can't wait to get pregnant tonight @ jonhill822 I F $ & KING LOVE UUUUUUUUU," captioned a photo of them together, Hill kissing his cheek with his hands on his back.

"My mind is amazed right now," said one commentator. "Jaclyn has left the chat …" joked another.

Meanwhile, Jaclyn didn't recognize the images when she tweeted: "My friend gave me her corn sauce recipe and I'm so excited to do it for New Year's Eve! It's so simple but so amazing!"

"The Internet is going crazy over Jon Hill and Trisha Paytas kissing on Instagram, while Jaclyn Hill is taking care of her business tweeting about a corn sauce recipe. God bless this woman," said a tweet.