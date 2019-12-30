Triple increase in attacks against children in war areas since 2010 | News

Children continue to pay a deadly price while succumbing to a nearly three-fold increase in attacks in the last 10 years in troubled areas, the UN said.

Violations against children in war include murder, mutilation, sexual violence, kidnappings, denial of humanitarian access, recruitment of children and attacks on schools and hospitals.

Plus:

The UN has verified more than 170,000 serious violations against children since 2010, the equivalent of more than 45 violations per day during the last 10 years.

"Conflicts around the world last longer, cause more bloodshed and take on younger lives," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

"The attacks on children continue incessantly as the belligerent parties ignore one of the most basic war rules: the protection of children," he said, adding that many more acts of violence against children are not reported.

In 2018, the UN registered more than 24,000 abuses, almost three times more than in 2010.

In about half of those cases, the children were killed or maimed by airstrikes and explosive weapons such as landmines and mortars.

UNICEF also noted that the number of countries affected by the war is the highest in 30 years.

Children in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan were at particular risk in 2019, according to UNICEF.

The UN agency called on the warring parties around the world to end violations against children and the isolation of civil infrastructure.