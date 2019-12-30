Travis Scott says he will always love Kylie Jenner in a sincere interview

It does not matter what happens, Travis scott he will always have a weakness for his old flame Kylie Jenner.

In a recent interview with XXL magazine, Travis talked about fatherhood, the current state of hip-hop, connecting with his audience and his latest compilation project JACKBOYS.

When asked about how fatherhood has been since the arrival of his daughter Stormi WebsterScott said that "being a father is better than I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. It's like my best friend. It makes life a little easier. It just inspires and surprises me. Every day with how are you thinking. It's crazy. "

the Astrowold The rapper also talked about the process behind naming his daughter and said that he and Jenner came up with the name together. He added: "I love his mom and I always will."

As the fans will remember, the two recently separated in October, but since then, the two have kept things cordial and seem to be on good terms with regard to their daughter's joint upbringing and doing the best for her family.