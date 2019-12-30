Travis Scott says he will always love Kylie Jenner in a sincere interview

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
It does not matter what happens, Travis scott he will always have a weakness for his old flame Kylie Jenner.
In a recent interview with XXL magazine, Travis talked about fatherhood, the current state of hip-hop, connecting with his audience and his latest compilation project JACKBOYS.
When asked about how fatherhood has been since the arrival of his daughter Stormi WebsterScott said that "being a father is better than I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. It's like my best friend. It makes life a little easier. It just inspires and surprises me. Every day with how are you thinking. It's crazy. "
the Astrowold The rapper also talked about the process behind naming his daughter and said that he and Jenner came up with the name together. He added: "I love his mom and I always will."
As the fans will remember, the two recently separated in October, but since then, the two have kept things cordial and seem to be on good terms with regard to their daughter's joint upbringing and doing the best for her family.
But as the rapper "Wake Up,quot; said XXL"The difficult part of relationships is trying to be in one without the interference of a million external voices."
Despite a pressing pause in their relationship with the beauty mogul after two years together, the two have continued to spend time together. Recently, on Christmas Eve, Jenner visited Instagram to post photos and videos of her 22-month-old daughter who received a surprise visit to her favorite home. Trolls Character, Poppy. It was also coordinated by Scott.
Inside information also revealed to E! News earlier this month that the two would spend the holidays together with their daughter Stormi in Los Angeles.
"They will do things together as a family to make Stormi as wonderful as possible. Travis will also be at the family party and at several other meetings. They are excited to give Stormi an amazing Christmas," the source shared.
"Regardless of the state of their relationship, there is no doubt that they will all be together at Christmas. They are a family and that has not changed. It is very important for Kylie and Travis that Stormi have her parents there. They are making memories with her that they expect last forever, "the source added.
The 27-year-old rapper also spoke with XXL magazine about his latest musical project, in which fans speculate that he apparently addresses his separation with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, 22, in a new song "Gatti."
But in his own words, Scott said JACKBOYS It's "just a body of work done with some of my friends and people with whom I've always made music since day one. It's fun and something endearing and great."
