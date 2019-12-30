Travis Scott laughs at Kylie Jenner's recent thirst trap!

Kylie Jenner often jumps to Instagram, but over the weekend, she set out to post a thirst trap that showed a close-up of her body in lingerie, and her baby, Travis Scott, found it fun.

"I just didn't feel good in 2020 without a last snare trap photo of @victoriavillarroel," he captioned the black and white photos.

And this is how Travis reacted:

Last month, Kylie made headlines after she allegedly sold most of her company's stock for $ 600 million.

Kylie sold the shares to Coty Inc., which is the company behind beauty brands such as CoverGirl, MaxFactor and Clairol. The company is currently valued at $ 1.2 billion, and Kylie Cosmetics is on its way to approximately $ 200 million in sales this year, by WSJ.

"I am excited to partner with Coty to continue reaching more Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin fans around the world. This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on creating and developing each product while developing the brand in a power international beauty, "Kylie said in a statement at the time.