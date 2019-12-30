Travis Scott is honest about Kylie Jenner Split, says he will always love her

%MINIFYHTML6f2d969b44c9c9e90083188ddef545939% %MINIFYHTML6f2d969b44c9c9e90083188ddef5459310%

In a new magazine interview, the Grammy-nominated rapper also gets excited about his daughter, Stormi Webster, whom he calls "one of the best human beings I know."

Both of them Travis Scott (II) Y Kylie Jenner We barely talked about his breakup since he made it official last October. However, in a recent interview with XXL Magazine, the Grammy-nominated rapper was sincere about his division in the headlines.

Speaking to the publication, Travis alluded to the fact that the massive attention they received during their relationship was what caused the breakup. "The difficult part of relationships is trying to be in one without the interference of a million external voices," he said, and stressed that he still loves the "Kylie's life"alum to this day and" I always will. "

Travis and Kylie dated for more than a year before separating in October of this year. The former share a daughter, Stormi Webster, and continue to stay on good terms for the sake of the girl. Rapper "Sicko Mode" said of Stormi in the XXL interview: "I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a father is better than I thought it would be."

He continued enthusiastically with the 1-year-old girl, "Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She is like my best friend. She makes life a little easier. She just inspired me and amazes me every day with how she is thinking. It's crazy. His mother and I came up with the name of Stormi together. "

Before the interview, Travis has always let people know how much he loves Stormi. For example, he and Kylie previously joined to surprise their daughter with a visit to her favorite home "Trolls"Character, Poppy, for Christmas. In a video, you could see her dancing excitedly with her favorite musical number" Trolls "before someone in Poppy appeared. Stormi was more than excited and took Poppy on a tour of her house.