Toya Wright defends himself with a sweet photo of Robert Rushing after he was told he didn't have the third wedding for this reason

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Apparently, Toya Wright will not be left alone for a troll that is determined to become a headache for her and her fiancé, Robert Rushing.

The reality star was recently attacked by a woman who told her not to marry her baby daddy because he is using her for fame.

Toya, who is famous for his applause, chose to ignore the person and move on with his life. Reginae Carter's mother recently returned to social media and posted a sweet photo with Robert, and the troll returned with a long rant and a series of strange accusations.

The person told Tiny Harris' friend not to marry a third time because her friends like Kandi Burruss and Rasheeda Frost are married.

The person told Toya this: "@toyajohnson doesn't love you, you don't feel like you have to get married because all your other friends are."

The troll, who seems to have too much time on his hands, added: "Move, feel you don't need to have a relationship with your other daughter." He is not a good man. Do you really want to spend money on a third wedding and get divorced again? All the people you are seeing have not had three full weddings … where is your pride?

Fans have come out to defend Toya and Robert.

A sponsor replied: "I don't see her weak for marrying for the third time, but strong because that means she never stayed and settled. I always knew what it was worth and left no matter what. And she never gave up on love."

Another Instagram installer criticized the bitter troll: "What if you have a shitty life because @toyajohnson is living here? She doesn't have to study. Stop hating and maybe you get a relationship. #WhoJahBlessLetNoManCurse obviously you're NOT blessed #JustSayin your green is showing … #JealousMuch ".

A third comment said: "I know, right? People here creating profiles to talk shit about people? Come on … let her be happy because we've all had a front row seat for her public pain … don't be an enemy ".

Many wonder, will Toya go to the mother and put the troll back in place? What do you think about this matter?

Toya is known for keeping calm.


