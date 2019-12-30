Toya Johnson's photo shoot with Baby Reign Rushing has amazed fans

Toya Johnson shared a photo shoot with the girl Reign Rushing and fans can't get enough of her sweetness. Look at the photos Toya shared on his social media account.

‘I have to beg you to take a picture, and this is what I get. She hates it. I have one that loves the camera and another that hates it. "@Reign_beaux,quot;, Toya subtitled his post.

Someone said: & # 39; Hahaha, I'm going to go find Reign and don't get mad when you see her posing with Lay Auntie got a trick Lol @ toyajohnson & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; She like you want photo now you have it.

Another commenter wrote: "The last photo of @toyajohnson Reign looks like:" Have you finished mom or what? "And another follower published:" Hahaha. We love you both. Leave our @colormenae alone. Hehehe, I love your little family. "

Someone else said: ‘Wow, I wish my daughter would sit down and let me fix her hair like this 😢 lol omg !! I couldn't even do this when she is asleep. "

One of Toya's fans also got excited about Regin and said, "She is so beautiful. God bless her. She will get used to it one day. My BabyGirl was the same, and now she loves to take pictures. I love your BabyGirl. She is beautiful. "I am waiting for my baby BabyGirl to give me a grandson. He will be 35 years old. But she is a chef, and I understand that she does not have a baby at this time. That is why since I had her baby, I have followed him more. bless you and your family. 🙏 '

Apart from this, Toya is preparing for her wedding with Robert Rushing, and wants to be in perfect condition for the big event.

Ad

She told her fans what her secret is to be taken away, and people can't stop praising her.



Post views:

0 0