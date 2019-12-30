Todd Tucker and his daughter Kaela are twinning in a new photo where he says they are a work in progress

Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss recently faced criticism from viewers for the way they treat Todd's daughter, Kaela. Tucker wants her to be completely independent, while Kandi pampers her daughter with everything she wants, as long as she does well in school.

To make matters worse, Burruss revealed that father and daughter often spend weeks or even a month without talking to each other.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained that she would love to give Kaela more than she has, but her father has a different parenting style.

Social media users did not like the way the 23-year-old was treated and made it the subject on Twitter

In a new Instagram post, Todd and Kaela are seen hanging out and he published a subtitle that said: "We are a work in progress! I love you & # 39;

The two were twinning with the same smile. Followers immediately took the comments to encourage the two to work on their relationship.

‘That's you all night and day … my granddaughter lost her father while she was in the womb. It's okay to hug your daughter and kiss her cheek and forehead. That is your seed, show your affection. I love you all, I always boast of you as "family ^ in my head," wrote a follower.

Another added: "At least you're working … she appreciates it."

This social media user offered sentences: "I am supporting you!" Keep praying and give him everything you have @ todd167 babygirl needs you man! "

"Any relationship is always a work in progress, but since you were not in your life since childhood, sometimes it can be difficult as long as love and the foundation are there, nothing can go wrong," said another.

It's great to see that the father is determined to fix their relationship. With luck, the two can find something in common.



