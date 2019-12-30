Tiny Harris's daughter, Zonnique Pullins, celebrates the birthday of her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy with an emotional message and precious photos

Tiny Harris's daughter, Zonnique Pullins, celebrates the birthday of her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy. She shared a post on her social media account that includes more photos with the two.

‘HappyKingDay to the person who introduced me to a deeper love than I knew existed … I love you more than I could try to explain it, much more than Instagram can try to show it! All my band @bandhunta_izzy ’, Zonnique subtitled his post.

He replied: "I love you more give something,quot;, thanks for changing me ""

Afan said: "You complement each other very well!", And another follower published this: "I love you so little troublesome and cute together !!!!!!"

One commenter wrote: "This is so sweet that you look amazing together ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️" and someone else posted: "You are all very cute together. I wish I were like that with my boyfriend."

Someone else said: & # 39; So happy that you found Love. They are both a beautiful couple that wishes you love and happiness in the new year 👑❤️👑 @ zonniquejailee & # 39 ;, and a follower wrote: & # 39; Yes, I am so here for Capricorn and Pisces. love. & # 39;

Tiny also intervened in the comments and talked about the couple. Speaking of Tiny, he recently posed with his best friends during a fight night where he was also with his best half, T.I.

All the ladies shared many photos of the event, and they looked like bombs. Tip also made sure to praise his wife with the most emotional message.



