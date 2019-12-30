Tiny Harris poses with her best friends during fight night – Look at the glamorous photos

Tiny Harris and T.I. He participated in an exciting event recently, and Tiny shared more photos on his social media account. Her best friends were also present on this fight night, and you can see all these amazing ladies in the photos below.

‘When your crew is too stupid and rich like an mf! Big money, old money, new money! All in one photo! Strong black women coming to the bag! @kandi @monicadenise @rasheeda @bosslady_ent missing my boyfriend @toyajohnson in the first photo … 🙏🏽👑🥰💪🏽 ’Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: "They look good AF. I need some boss friends like this. No competition, no hate, just coming to the bag. Living life. #FriendshipGoals," and another follower posted this: "I'm glad you tagged her because here the trolls come being messy @majorgirl knowing you're A1 ".

An Instagrammer posted: ‘Bomb AF by the grace of God !!!! I love you, ladies, "and another follower wrote:" True definition of a group of beautiful strong black women. I love @majorgirl. "

One commenter published: ‘A whole group of powerful and bad bosses, so much energy in one place. Epic moment ❤️ ’

Just the other day, T.I. He also shared a photo with Tiny on this date night, and took this opportunity to show that his love is still strengthening. In the caption, T.I. He wrote a really moving message for his wife.

These two have been living their best lives for a while, and fans are really happy to know that they are getting stronger.



