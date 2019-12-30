TI responds to his enemies: "Savages only understand savagery!"

As the year ends, T.I. He jumped to social networks to post a message to his enemies, along with his wife Tiny Harris, in a public show of solidarity.

"Light, darkness, The Alpha & Omega, The Good & The Bad, The UPs & The Downs, The Wins, The Losses (& Lessons), all in 1pic. Translation: Savages only understand savagery. Take it as you like . # TheHarrisWay, "he wrote in the caption.

It is not clear if the publication is aimed at someone specific, but the IT year began at a high point, but it plummeted weeks ago after he made some controversial comments about taking his daughter Deyjah Harris to OBGYN to make sure his hymen It was intact.

He later apologized for his comments during an episode of The Red Table Talk.

"I started to beautify and exaggerate, and I think a lot of people took it as something literal," said host Jada Pinkett-Smith and her mother, Adrienne.