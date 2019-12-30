Home Entertainment TI responds to his enemies: "Savages only understand savagery!"

Bradley Lamb
As the year ends, T.I. He jumped to social networks to post a message to his enemies, along with his wife Tiny Harris, in a public show of solidarity.

"Light, darkness, The Alpha & Omega, The Good & The Bad, The UPs & The Downs, The Wins, The Losses (& Lessons), all in 1pic. Translation: Savages only understand savagery. Take it as you like . # TheHarrisWay, "he wrote in the caption.

