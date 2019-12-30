Then and now: see the first red carpets of the 2020 Golden Globe nominees

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

For many of the nominees, the 2020 golden balloons they are far from being foreigners

With stars like Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Leonardo Dicaprio and more candidates for a statue in just a few more days, the 2020 nominee group is as full as ever with the Golden Globe experience.

For example, Big little lies candidate Meryl streep He was the first to receive the award in 1979 and has been nominated 31 times in history since then, winning eight along the way.

Or is there On becoming a god in central Florida candidate Kirsten Dunst, who was nominated for the first time at age 12 in the Golden Globes of 1995. On Sunday she Interview with the Vampire co-star and twice winner Brad Pitt is ready for your first Golden Globe to Once upon a time in Hollywood as Money ball in 2012.

Meanwhile, more than 20 years since his nomination in 1998 for Selena, Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to return to the awards ceremony as a contestant once again for Hustlers.

As we said, this year's nominees are very familiar with one of Hollywood's biggest nights and we look forward to seeing them there shaking the red carpet once more on Sunday.

Until then, walk the path of memories and revisit some of the 2020 nominees for the first time on the red carpet of the Golden Globes with the E gallery! Then.

The LIFE image collection through Getty Images

Helen Mirren

2020 Catherine the Great The nominee first attended the awards ceremony in 1997, when she won her first Golden Globe for her performance in Losing chase.

Meryl Streep, first red carpets of the Golden Globe nominees

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images

Meryl streep

Although she had already been nominated six times and won three awards, the large screen icon first attended in 1989 when she was nominated for A scream in the dark.

Michelle Williams, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

Jim Smeal / BEI / Shutterstock

Michelle Williams

the Fosse / Verdon Star was first nominated in 2006 for Secret in the mountain.

Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images

Patricia Arquette

In 1996, Patricia Arquette attended the Golden Globe Awards for the first time with nominee Nicolas Cage. 10 years later, she attended as a nominee for the first time.

Kirsten Dunst, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

Alex Berliner / BEI / Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst

The then 12 year old was nominated for the first time Interview with the Vampire.

Jennifer Aniston, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

Ron Davis / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

the Morning program star was a famous friends cast member at the ceremony in 1996, six years before his first Golden Globe nomination.

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Golden Globe nominees first red carpet

Ron Davis / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In 1992, Nicole Kidman attended the Golden Globes as a nominee for the first time with her then husband Tom cruise.

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Reese witherspoon

In 2000, the Morning program star was first nominated Choice and attended with the then husband Ryan Phillippe.

Tom Hanks, Shelley Long, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images

Tom Hanks

the Beautiful day in the neighborhood Star first attended the Golden Globes in 1989 as a first-time candidate and winner of Big.

Brad Pitt, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

SGranitz / WireImage

Brad Pitt

In 1995, Brad Pitt He was first nominated for the Golden Globe for Legends of the Fall.

Jennifer Lopez, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets, 1998

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

Then a shooting star, Jennifer Lopez came out in the Golden Globe Awards in 1998 as a candidate for the first time Selena.

Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for the Golden Globe, first red carpets

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images

Leonardo Dicaprio

The three-time Golden Globe winner won his first Golden Globe in 1994 for What is Gilbert Grape eating at 19 years-old.

Eddie Murphy, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

SGranitz / WireImage

Eddie murphy

In 1997, the Dolemite is my name the star came out on the red carpet of the Golden Globe as a nominee for the fourth time The crazy professor.

Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, nominated for the Golden Globe first red carpets

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Joaquin Phoenix

More than a decade ago in 2006, the jester star took home his first Golden Globe for Walk the line with co-star Reese witherspoon.

Cate Blanchett, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

The LIFE image collection through Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In 1999, Cate Blanchett He was nominated for the first time to the Golden Globe and winner of Elizabeth.

Scarlett Johansson, Golden Globe Awards 2004

SGranitz / WireImage

Scarlett Johansson

Almost two decades ago, Scarlett Johansson He was double nominated for the first time at the 2004 Golden Globes for Lost in translation Y Girl with a pearl earring.

Renee Zellweger, Jim Carrey, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images

Renee Zellweger

In 2000, the Judy the star attended not as a nominee, but as a nominee Jim CarreyQuote.

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

