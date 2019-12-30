Then and now: see the first red carpets of the 2020 Golden Globe nominees

For many of the nominees, the 2020 golden balloons they are far from being foreigners

With stars like Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Leonardo Dicaprio and more candidates for a statue in just a few more days, the 2020 nominee group is as full as ever with the Golden Globe experience.

For example, Big little lies candidate Meryl streep He was the first to receive the award in 1979 and has been nominated 31 times in history since then, winning eight along the way.

Or is there On becoming a god in central Florida candidate Kirsten Dunst, who was nominated for the first time at age 12 in the Golden Globes of 1995. On Sunday she Interview with the Vampire co-star and twice winner Brad Pitt is ready for your first Golden Globe to Once upon a time in Hollywood as Money ball in 2012.

Meanwhile, more than 20 years since his nomination in 1998 for Selena, Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to return to the awards ceremony as a contestant once again for Hustlers.