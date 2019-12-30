The woman who accused 12 men of rape is guilty of "public mischief,quot; in Cyprus

A British woman was convicted on Monday of lying to the authorities in Cyprus when she accused a dozen Israeli men of raping her before retracting her statement, the last turn in a case that divided public opinion in Cyprus and Israel.

The British woman, who was 19 when she made the accusation and has not been publicly identified, was found guilty of public conduct. After the verdict, transmitted by In the Famagusta District Court in Cyprus, she will be sentenced on January 7 in the case, in which she accused Israeli men of raping her in a hotel room in the tourist town of Ayia Napa.

The men, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested in July and then released later that month after police said the woman had recanted the accusations. She was then arrested on the charge of "public mischief," accused of making a false accusation.

%MINIFYHTML4c6b174ae6d17fd106d0f2dac09fcf9811% %MINIFYHTML4c6b174ae6d17fd106d0f2dac09fcf9812%

The woman could face up to a year in prison, but can appeal the verdict, according to the BBC, who reported that her lawyers had asked for a suspended sentence.