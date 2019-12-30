The woman who accused 12 men of rape is guilty of "public mischief,quot; in Cyprus

A British woman was convicted on Monday of lying to the authorities in Cyprus when she accused a dozen Israeli men of raping her before retracting her statement, the last turn in a case that divided public opinion in Cyprus and Israel.
The British woman, who was 19 when she made the accusation and has not been publicly identified, was found guilty of public conduct. After the verdict, transmitted by In the Famagusta District Court in Cyprus, she will be sentenced on January 7 in the case, in which she accused Israeli men of raping her in a hotel room in the tourist town of Ayia Napa.
The men, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested in July and then released later that month after police said the woman had recanted the accusations. She was then arrested on the charge of "public mischief," accused of making a false accusation.
The woman could face up to a year in prison, but can appeal the verdict, according to the BBC, who reported that her lawyers had asked for a suspended sentence.
The woman pleaded not guilty when her trial began on October 2. But the proceedings stopped when a separate hearing began later that month to determine if the police had forced her to change her original statement and withdraw the rape accusation, as she claimed.
That hearing concluded on November 28 when a judge ruled that her retraction was admissible as evidence in her initial trial, according to a statement last month from Justice Abroad, a legal charity that has helped her.
The woman spent more than a month in prison after being accused of public mischief, and has not been able to leave Cyprus for more than six months.