The winners of the 6th Filmfare Glamor & Style Awards kill on our last cover

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Style is not an option for them. They are the standard bearers of the fashion industry and have managed to make a statement with only their clothing selections. We are talking about the winners of the sixth Filmfare Glamor and Style 2019 awards. The year 2019 has been a redefining year with several returning trends, new trends on the shelf and there is no one but these style icons to give credit for its pioneer . options

Taking advantage of the elaborate and fabulous first cover of 2020, the winners stand out in the latest issue of Filmfare. From the charm of Varun Dhawan's cool boy to Saif Ali Khan's unprecedented class, we've covered everything on this cover.

Scroll to see these pioneers of glamor and style on our latest cover.

See this post on Instagram

Here we present the fabulous winners of the Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards 2019 on our first cover of 2020. LR: @varundvn, @ayushmannk, @aliaabhatt, @anushkasharma, #SaifAliKhan, @kartikaaryan, @karanjohar, @ananyapanday, @kritisanon, @kiaaliavan, @kiaaliavan, @kritisalia @kiaraaliaadvani, @rajkummar_rao, @diamirzaofficial, @malaikaaroraofficial and @ manishmalhotra05

A publication shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) in

