The U.S. Army UU. Publish the list of the 10 most recent major scientific and technological advances – Defense Blog

This year he has had his share of advances in science and technology from Army researchers. The CCDC Army Research Laboratory of the US Army UU., The Army's corporate research laboratory, has the mission of discovering, innovating and making a transition from science and technology to guarantee the power of the dominant strategic land.

The main scientist in the laboratory, Dr. Alexander Kott, chose the best advances to show what Army scientists and engineers are doing to support the Soldier of the future with a list of the top 10 in 2019:

Number 10: artificial muscles made of plastic

Future Army robots will be the strongest in the world, if visionary researchers get their way. The robots could be armed with artificial muscles made of plastic.

Army researchers collaborated with a visiting professor at the Florida A,amp;M University-Florida State University School of Engineering to study how plastic fibers respond when they twist and roll in a spring. Different stimuli cause spring to contract and expand, mimicking natural muscles.

The team's experience in polymer science and chemical engineering helped identify the optimal values ​​of material properties to achieve the desired goals of artificial muscle performance, and helped develop and implement techniques to measure those material properties.

Artificial muscles could increase the robot's performance, allowing our future mechanical partners to polish and pump more iron.

Number 9: Monitoring the health and performance of the soldier with biorecognition receivers

Academic and army researchers are studying how to monitor the health and performance of soldiers in real time, by developing unique biorecognition receptors. These future bioreceptors are small, easy to produce, economical and resistant to environmental stress.

Once integrated into portable biosensors, data can be selectively captured from a complex mix of theater sources, such as blood, sweat or saliva.

"The Army will have to be more adaptable, more expeditionary and have an almost zero logistics demand while optimizing the execution of individuals to squads in multifaceted operating environments," said Dr. Matt Coppock, a chemist and team leader. "You can imagine that real-time health and performance monitoring, as well as the detection of current and emerging environmental threats, could be a key set of tools to make this possible."

The Army of the future can use these portable sensors to monitor environmental threats and health diagnoses, all with great benefits for the Soldier. Chemical Reviews published this research (see related links below).

Number 8: a water-based fireproof battery

Army researchers and their partners at the University of Maryland and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory have developed a new fire-proof and water-based battery.

"Our project addresses the risk by allowing high or high power batteries to be placed in the Soldier without the risk of the batteries catching fire," said Dr. Arthur von Wald Cresce, an Army materials engineer. "We hope that when designing battery security, this concern will disappear and soldiers can use their batteries at will."

These aqueous lithium-ion batteries replace the highly flammable electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries, using a non-flammable water-based solvent, and also using a lithium salt that is not heat sensitive, allowing the batteries Store and use a large amount of water. wider range of temperatures.

Cresce and the team first collaborated with scientists at the University of Maryland to study the properties of a new class of aqueous electrolytes known as salt water electrolytes and published their findings in the journal Science (see related links below).

Number 7: power generation on demand with hydrogen

Imagine if you could generate power on demand, using only one tablet and some water.

Army researchers are exploring potential applications for a structurally stable aluminum-based nanogalvonic alloy that reacts with any water-based liquid to produce hydrogen generation energy on demand without a catalyst.

"Imagine a squad of future soldiers in a long-range patrol away from the base with dead batteries and a desperate need to turn on your radio," said Dr. Kris Darling, an Army materials scientist. "One of the soldiers takes a metal tablet and drops it into a container and adds water or some liquid that contains water as urine, immediately the tablet dissolves and hydrogen is released into a fuel cell, providing instant energy for radio,quot;.

Number 6: 3-D ultra strong steel printing

A team of Army researchers has developed a way to 3D print ultra-resistant metal parts, adapting an alloy originally developed by the Air Force in powder form.

With a method called Powder Bed Fusion, the laser of a 3-D printer selectively melts the powder into a pattern. Then, the printer covers the construction plate with additional layers of dust until the part is completed.

The end result is a piece of steel that seems traditionally forged, but has intricate design features that no mold could create, and is approximately 50% stronger than anything commercially available.

"I think it's really going to revolutionize logistics," said Dr. Brandon McWilliams, leader of the Army team. "Additive manufacturing is going to have a huge impact on livelihoods … instead of worrying about transporting a full load of trucks or spare convoys, as long as it has raw materials and a printer, it can potentially do everything it needs."

The researchers say that this capability has the potential to replace parts of today's tanks, or support future cutting-edge systems.

Number 5: human interest detector

Have you ever wanted to enter the head of a soldier? Army researchers have developed a detector of human interest that can determine where people look and decode their brain activity.

By monitoring brain waves, researchers track neuronal responses and assess what captures a soldier's attention among a myriad of stimuli in threatening environments.

Investigators say this will lead to a better awareness of the situation on the battlefield, allow commanders to make better decisions and, ultimately, improve the ability of the Soldier to form teams with future AI agents.

Number 4: AI to identify low fuel consumption materials

A new system of algorithmic bots could address the most complex challenges beyond human experimental capabilities.

Based on surprising successes in artificial intelligence, which can even win a game like Jeopardy, researchers funded by the Cornell University Army developed a system called CRYSTAL to explore new materials for the lasting power of the soldiers. CRYSTAL is based on a collective of algorithmic robots that analyze hundreds of thousands of combinations and elements, a vast number that is inaccessible through traditional experimentation.

The system can obey the laws of physics and chemistry, where existing machine learning approaches fail, and could identify the next generation of material advances that will equip soldiers on the future battlefield.

"The exciting part of basic science research is that you can't always predict where the results will lead," said Dr. Purush Iyer, head of division, network science at the Army Research Office. “We fund this research to better understand collective intelligence (wisdom of the crowds). While the application of materials science, such as the design of new alloys, was always at stake, the fortuitous nature of the final result, that of a catalyst to help design better fuel cells, is solving a problem of immense importance. for the army: the battery power in the field: it shows the importance of investing in basic research. "

The communications of the materials research society published an article (see related links below).

Number 3: robotic matrices for directional communication

An Army team has developed a new way to send directional radio signals in physically complex environments. The team designed small robotic platforms with compact low frequency and AI antennas to create a system that adaptively organizes itself in a set of directional antennas.

Although multidirectional radiation is not possible at low frequency, this matrix is ​​configured to emit an omnidirectional radiation pattern, creating a directional link on demand.

A robot with a low frequency compact antenna coordinates with other robotic teammates who have passive antennas without power that help focus the electromagnetic field in the desired direction. Add more robots and the matrix will focus more and increase reach and reliability.

This allows robust and specific wireless communication over greater distances through buildings and in challenging urban and underground environments.

Number 2: self-healing material

Imagine a synthetic material that could heal only when it is damaged.

Army researchers and their partners in Texas A,amp;M have developed an epoxy of reversible crosslinking that is printable in 3-D and is self-healing at room temperature without any additional stimulus or healing agent. The unique chemistry of the material even allows it to be programmed to transform when stimulated with temperature.

Army researchers are exploring whether these materials could create reconfigurable Army platforms of the future that could transform the shapes on demand.

Number 1: soldier-robot equipment

How do you train a robot to think about unknown scenarios, when you don't know what the future battlefield will look like and you have no control to modify the environment to meet the robot's abilities?

Army researchers have been developing new algorithms and capabilities that are not seen in the industry, allowing autonomous agents, such as robots, to operate in these unknown environments, such as future battlefields.

These algorithms are creating the brains of robots, to equip them to interact with unforeseen objects and in unfamiliar scenarios, preparing them to associate with soldiers on the future battlefield, whatever it is.