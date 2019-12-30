The stars of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; they are reported & # 39; nervous & # 39; for the impending cast shake

According to reports, the stars of the Orange Housewives are "nervous,quot; while anxiously waiting for a jolt of the cast, which could cause fans to see several beloved farewell stars.

According to the program's self-proclaimed gradient, OG, Vicki Gunvalson, anyone can live up to it!

Andy Cohen recently announced that they could also be exploring other addresses in the program.

"Andy's comments made everyone nervous, and they were told a while ago that a cast shake was coming," a source close to the production told HollywoodLife. "All women [from & # 39; RHOC & # 39;] say they are sure they will return, but nobody knows for sure."

It is unlikely that Vicki will return as a full-time cast member after he surprised viewers when he told Cohen on camera to not "forget where he came from,quot; while the cameras rolled in the middle of an extremely narcissistic collapse.

"They will be notified in a few weeks, but nobody knows who is entering and who is not," the source continued. The media adds that the program is already interviewing potential new cast members.