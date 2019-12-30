Home Entertainment The stars of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; they are...

The stars of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; they are reported & # 39; nervous & # 39; for the impending cast shake

Bradley Lamb
According to reports, the stars of the Orange Housewives are "nervous,quot; while anxiously waiting for a jolt of the cast, which could cause fans to see several beloved farewell stars.

According to the program's self-proclaimed gradient, OG, Vicki Gunvalson, anyone can live up to it!

Andy Cohen recently announced that they could also be exploring other addresses in the program.

"Andy's comments made everyone nervous, and they were told a while ago that a cast shake was coming," a source close to the production told HollywoodLife. "All women [from & # 39; RHOC & # 39;] say they are sure they will return, but nobody knows for sure."

