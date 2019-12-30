The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Cynthia Bailey, criticizes Kenya Moore for trying to ruin her engagement!

Two Sundays ago, Real Housewives of Atlanta spectators were surprised to see Kenya Moore try to ruin Mike Hil's proposal to his co-star, Cynthia Bailey.

But Cynthia finally made it with Kenya.

"I had a conversation with Mike because it bothered him. If you knew I was trying to surprise me, why would you bring that to me?" She old Kenya.

"I just felt it, and you know, we always have conversations about my premonitions about things … and it's always correct," Kenya replied, before Kandi Burruss quickly reviewed it.

"However, it wasn't a premonition. She and I already had a little discussion about the situation. Basically, that night, Kenya sent me a text message, and I was just letting her know that I had to hurry because I think she's point to burst the situation. ask. Then, when she entered … "

Cynthia intervened and said, "And I responded by saying: & # 39; I think so too. & # 39; Then, all I said was when I entered, and I thought: & # 39; I'm excited, I think you're going to propose to me tonight & # 39; "

And then it was when Kenya became defensive: "You are making it appear that I somehow ruined your proposal or something. First, let me tell you this. I am happy for you and never sit here again and try to ask why I said this … because b * tch right there, I go for it hard. "

Do you think Kenya blew the news on purpose?