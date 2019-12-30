The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Cynthia Bailey, criticizes Kenya Moore for trying to ruin her engagement!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Two Sundays ago, Real Housewives of Atlanta spectators were surprised to see Kenya Moore try to ruin Mike Hil's proposal to his co-star, Cynthia Bailey.

But Cynthia finally made it with Kenya.

"I had a conversation with Mike because it bothered him. If you knew I was trying to surprise me, why would you bring that to me?" She old Kenya.

"I just felt it, and you know, we always have conversations about my premonitions about things … and it's always correct," Kenya replied, before Kandi Burruss quickly reviewed it.

Recent Articles

Check back all the best celebrity clapbacks of this decade

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
They came, saw and applauded.The last decade has been full of unforgettable moments, from unexpected couples to some of the best fashion looks that...
Read more

Aston Villa wants Danny Drinkwater loaned by Chelsea in January | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

My fat and big gypsy wedding stars had a suicide pact after the cancer diagnosis, says the family: "They couldn't live without the other,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Last weekend, twin brothers Billy and Joe Smith, who starred in the UK program. My big fat gypsy wedding - Both were found hanging...
Read more

& # 39; Cats & # 39; He is expected to lose at least $ 71 million after receiving scathing criticism

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Universal paintingsThe film directed by Tom Hooper, starring Taylor Swift, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson, will suffer billionaire losses after a lukewarm performance.Up News...
Read more

FanDuel NFL Playoffs DFS Picks: alignment tips for GPP Wild Card Weekend tournaments

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
NFL Wild Card Weekend challenges us to put together DFS lineups for the playoffs due to the small list of...
Read more
©