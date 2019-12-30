The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Larissa Dos Santos Lima reflects on & # 39; Errors & # 39; with Colt Johnson and his mom

Instagram

In a long post on Instagram, the Brazilian beauty talks about the "big mistakes" she makes with the couple before concluding her message encouraging her followers to stop insulting Debbie.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima undoubtedly has a difficult year in 2019. Now that the new year is fast approaching, the "90 day fiance"Star takes the opportunity to reflect on what happened last year, including her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband Colt johnson and his mother Debbie.

In a long post on Instagram, the Brazilian beauty talked about the "big mistakes" she made with the couple. "A new year, a new decade is fast approaching. While I have been working to improve my mind, body and spirit in 2019, I want 2020 to be the year or renewal and to clean up all the bad energies of the past." she wrote on Sunday, December 29 with a picture of her and Debbie.

"There have been some very negative changes between me and a former family member. This is something I don't want to do anymore. I don't want to fight her, since it's all in the past," he said. -year continued. Referring to her relationship on the roller coaster with Colt and her mother, Larissa added: "My time with the family was a bad phase of my life, and for the three of us it could never work. Great mistakes were made, and for my part, Lo I'm sorry. "

She also addressed her domestic battery case that led her to be arrested for the third time in January for attacking her now ex. "I paid my mistakes by law with the fulfillment of the court, but I regret my soul on my part in the separation of the family," wrote the TLC star. "I have good memories of her, and when I think of them, I smile."

Adding that I had "a place in my heart for her," Larissa asked her followers "not to insult my ex-mother-in-law. This is something I want to stop once and for all. Yes, I react quickly, but I want to do this. " Then he concluded the message: "Be kind. Label someone with whom you would like to make peace."