The romance of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra is burning in paradise

Nick JonasY Priyanka Chopra They are spending their second holiday season as a married couple in style.
After a snowy retreat at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California for Christmas, the couple went on a tropical vacation to close the decade. And because of the appearance of his Instagram posts, there are no problems in his paradise.
On Sunday, both Chopra and Jonas shared a photo of the two of them looking towards the sunset while they were in a boat, a view that will surely make anyone green with envy. The singer of "Sucker,quot; holds a drink in his left hand with his right arm wrapped around his wife in the photo, which Chopra captioned, "Life as it should be."
For publication, Jonas wrote: "From snow to the ocean. #Lifeasitshouldbe,quot;.
Chopra then posted a picture of her relaxing on the beach, with a glass of champagne in her hand.
He wears a red swimsuit with a white floral costume and sunglasses in the photo, captioned, "So … I have no complaints."
These two really know how to spend the holidays.
The couple spent Christmas with the Chopra family side this year, as shown in the Quantico Alum Instagram. And while he was at the luxurious ski resort, Jonas revealed his epic gift for Chopra: a snowmobile!
Last week, the singer of "I Believe,quot; shared a photo of his love posing in the vehicle and captioned it: "Nothing better than his smile."
For its part, Chopra sprouted over the gift (and her husband) in her legend. "Santa drove on my mobile bat!" she wrote. "Aaaah! My husband knows me very well! Thank you baby. I love you!"
Going directly from the snow to the ocean is becoming a tradition for the couple. After their first Christmas as husband and wife last year, the couple set out on their Caribbean honeymoon in January. Yes, these two know how to make the most of the winter months.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML8eccf89ee789d6cd24fbcbc46c41b4dc13%