The romance of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra is burning in paradise

Nick JonasY Priyanka Chopra They are spending their second holiday season as a married couple in style.

After a snowy retreat at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California for Christmas, the couple went on a tropical vacation to close the decade. And because of the appearance of his Instagram posts, there are no problems in his paradise.

On Sunday, both Chopra and Jonas shared a photo of the two of them looking towards the sunset while they were in a boat, a view that will surely make anyone green with envy. The singer of "Sucker,quot; holds a drink in his left hand with his right arm wrapped around his wife in the photo, which Chopra captioned, "Life as it should be."

For publication, Jonas wrote: "From snow to the ocean. #Lifeasitshouldbe,quot;.

Chopra then posted a picture of her relaxing on the beach, with a glass of champagne in her hand.