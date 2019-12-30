The Rise of Skywalker writer blames Carrie Fisher's CGI for the lack of Kelly Marie Tran

Walt Disney Images

When addressing the controversy around Kelly's 76-second screen time, Chris Terrio says they "did not deliberately try to set aside" Rose Tico.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"writer Chris Terrio has explained Kelly Marie Tranreduced role in the film, admitting that it was due to the difficulties surrounding the CGI images of the deceased actress Carrie fisher.

The 30-year-old actress plays Rose Tico in the franchise's latest offer, but millions of her fans were disappointed when they realized that she appears for only 76 seconds of the two hours and 35 minutes of the movie.

Terrio, who co-wrote the film, talked about the controversy during an interview with Awards Daily and explained: "One of the reasons why Rose has some less scenes than what we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty of using the images of Carrie Fisher the way we wanted. "

"We wanted Rose to be the anchor at the rebel base that was with Leia. We thought we couldn't leave Leia at the base without any of the directors we love, so Leia and Rose were working together … As the process evolved, some scenes we had written with Rose and Leia turned out not to meet the standard of photorealism we expected. Those scenes, unfortunately, came out of the movie. "

Continuing to insist that the movement was not a snub against Kelly, Terrio added: "The last thing we did was deliberately try to put Rose aside. We love the character and adore Kelly, so much so that we anchor her with our favorite person in this galaxy , General Leia. "

The heads of "Star Wars" used computer technology to make old and unused images of Carrie from previous films work in the latest installment. Carrie died in December 2016.