The most popular Netflix titles of 2019 may surprise you

Everyone has their own favorite thing to go through Netflix, but what binge-worth content do we all have in common? The Netflix end of the year summary is here to reveal which programs and movies their users have seen most in 2019.

The most successful launch of the TV and movie streaming service is the Adam Sandler Y Jennifer Aniston-LED Murder mystery. If that's a surprise, it shouldn't, given that the comedy was seen by 30,869,863 accounts in the first three days of its release, according to The Hollywood reporter. It was the biggest opening weekend of Netflix. Sandler and Aniston did that. (And he also won a People & # 39; s Choice 2019 Award!)

In the second and third spaces of the list of most popular releases were Stranger Things 3 and the Ryan Reynoldsaction movie 6 underground. Disney & # 39; s The Incredibles 2 it's the first original non-Netflix title on the list in fourth place, with Martin Scorsese& # 39; s the Irish Arriving in fifth. Henry Cavillnew fantasy series The Wizard It is the sixth most popular release, an impressive feat, since it only came out on December 20.