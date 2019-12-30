The most popular Netflix titles of 2019 may surprise you

Everyone has their own favorite thing to go through Netflix, but what binge-worth content do we all have in common? The Netflix end of the year summary is here to reveal which programs and movies their users have seen most in 2019.
The most successful launch of the TV and movie streaming service is the Adam Sandler Y Jennifer Aniston-LED Murder mystery. If that's a surprise, it shouldn't, given that the comedy was seen by 30,869,863 accounts in the first three days of its release, according to The Hollywood reporter. It was the biggest opening weekend of Netflix. Sandler and Aniston did that. (And he also won a People & # 39; s Choice 2019 Award!)
In the second and third spaces of the list of most popular releases were Stranger Things 3 and the Ryan Reynoldsaction movie 6 underground. Disney & # 39; s The Incredibles 2 it's the first original non-Netflix title on the list in fourth place, with Martin Scorsese& # 39; s the Irish Arriving in fifth. Henry Cavillnew fantasy series The Wizard It is the sixth most popular release, an impressive feat, since it only came out on December 20.
Triple border, Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vile, The umbrella academy Y Bandits Complete the rest of the top 10.
According to THR, The popularity of these programs was not measured in how many accounts actually saw the full content. Rather, popularity was measured in the number of accounts that saw at least two minutes of the titles in the first 28 days after their release dates. The Wizard Y You: season 2The locations on these lists are the result of Netflix's projected audience for the programs.
As for the rest of Netflix's shows, movies, documentaries and more, check out the rest of the top 10 lists below!
The 10 most popular series releases of 2019
one) Stranger Things 3
two) The Wizard
3) The umbrella academy
4) Dead to me
5) You: season 2
6) When they see us
7) Amazing
8) Sex education
9) 13 reasons why
10) Lifting Dion
The 10 most popular movie releases of 2019
one) Murder mystery
two) 6 underground
3) The Incredibles 2
4) the Irish
5) Triple border
6) Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vile
7) Bandits
8) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
9) Break Ralph 2
10) Secret obsession
The 10 most popular nonfiction releases of 2019
one) Tidy up with Marie Kondo
two) Jailbirds
3) Rhythm + Flo
4) You vs wild
5) Nailed!: Season 3
6) Comedians in cars drinking coffee: new 2019: freshly made
7) Awake: The Million Dollar Game
8) Sugar rush christmas
9) Joke Encounters
10) Sugar Rush: Season 2
The 10 most popular documentary releases of 2019
one) Conversations with a murderer: Ted Bundy tapes: limited series
two) Our planet
3) FYRE: the biggest party that ever happened
4) HOMECOMING: a Beyoncé movie
5) Don't play with cats: hunting a killer on the Internet: limited series
6) Kidnapped in plain sight
7) The disappearance of Madeleine McCann
8) The family: limited series
9) Street food: Volume 1: Asia
10) Kevin Hart: Don't fuck this
10 most popular comedy specials on Netflix in 2019
one) Dave Chappelle: sticks and stones
two) Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
3) Gabriel ‘Fluffy & # 39; Iglesias: One Show Fits All
4) Ken Jeong: You complete me, Ho
5) Amy Schumer: Growing Up
6) Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
7) Aziz Ansari: right now
8) Jeff Dunham: next to himself
9) Wanda Sykes: not normal
10) Mike Epps: just a Mike
The 10 most popular international releases of 2019
one) The small and powerful Bheem
two) Stella kidnapping
3) Always a witch
4) Mirage
5) Consume
6) High seas
7) As fallen from the sky
8) Money Heist: Part 3
9) Quicksand
10) The rain: season 2
