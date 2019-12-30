Home Entertainment The children of Nene Leakes Baby Mama calls her for buying a...

The children of Nene Leakes Baby Mama calls her for buying a house!

Bradley Lamb
Symone Davis, the baby mother of the son of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes, has criticized Nene for allegedly buying a house for her son.

AllAboutTheTea reports that Nene bought a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house for his eldest son Bryson Bryant for his 30th birthday.

According to Symone, the gift has to do with the image of Nene.

"Why would a woman buy a house from an adult man?" she said in the video, adding that Nene will probably cover her bills as well. "Shit NeNe. Shit your money," he said.

