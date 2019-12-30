The children of Nene Leakes Baby Mama calls her for buying a house!

Symone Davis, the baby mother of the son of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes, has criticized Nene for allegedly buying a house for her son.

AllAboutTheTea reports that Nene bought a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house for his eldest son Bryson Bryant for his 30th birthday.

According to Symone, the gift has to do with the image of Nene.

"Why would a woman buy a house from an adult man?" she said in the video, adding that Nene will probably cover her bills as well. "Shit NeNe. Shit your money," he said.

Just over two months ago, Symone broadcast Bryson on social media, calling it a fatal blow!

Symone Davis conveyed his complaints on social networks, where he labeled him a tramp:

"Let me tell you something about this bucket head that is arranged on my (old) sofa. He wanted to make peace with me and be great (as they have seen him throughout this year) but he still remained silly sh * t . Idc about what he does as long as he takes care of our son! Anyway, he continues telling me that he wants to watch television with me because he knows that my personality and attitude will make a good television and he wants to look like a tramp coming out of a Lamborghini, " He wrote in the post that included a picture of Bryson lying on his couch with one leg raised, in nothing but blue boxers.

Is Nene wrong to buy a house for her adult son?