The charges against & # 39; RHOP & # 39; star in the dismissal of Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett

The Montgomery County State Attorney's Office has informed lawyers of the true housewives of the Potomac stars, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, that they will not continue with their continued cross-complaints.

"The charges have been dismissed by the State Attorney's Office for Montgomery County, Maryland," Public Affairs Director Ramón V. Korionoff confirmed through PEOPLE.

Last month, Candiace accused the other of second-degree assault, so Monique also filed a complaint with the Montgomery County District Court in Maryland.

The previously close couple had a physical altercation during a dinner that was filmed in October. The incident occurred during the filming of next season.

"Ms. Dillard has a public reputation for her aggressive, belligerent and threatening behavior that she has repeatedly played in Potomac's housewives for millions of viewers to see for themselves," said Monique's lawyer, A. Scott Bolden , in a statement at that time. . "Without a doubt, my client did nothing but defend himself against Ms. Dillard's more aggressive behavior."

"If this event occurred during the recording of the program, I am sure that the video will confirm all this," Bolden continued.