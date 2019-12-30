The charges against & # 39; RHOP & # 39; star in the dismissal of Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett

The Montgomery County State Attorney's Office has informed lawyers of the true housewives of the Potomac stars, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, that they will not continue with their continued cross-complaints.

"The charges have been dismissed by the State Attorney's Office for Montgomery County, Maryland," Public Affairs Director Ramón V. Korionoff confirmed through PEOPLE.

