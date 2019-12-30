The best, the worst and the strangest thing about television in 2019

The CW; A B C; FOX; Disney +
2019 is coming to an end, but not without giving us as much television as possible.
Now we are taking some time here before the new year to look back not only to the best and the worst, but also to some of the weirdest things that happened this year on the small screen. Full disclosure, this is not all the best, the worst and the strangest. This is a bit based on what we could see, because no human is physically able to see everything.
But, if we say it ourselves, it is a fairly solid representation of how we feel about this year of television: excited, overwhelmed, missed and occasionally disappointed. (cough*game of Thrones*cough)
The best: MerLuca
Derek Shepherd who? While there are many fans of Grey's Anatomy who will never overcome McDreamy's death, Meredith has been able to move forward in a beautiful way, with a younger man who was already there, and was not in the series as a love interest. Mer seemed to be having more fun than ever, and it has been a joy to see how the program finds its own joy in the relationship. They are in the middle of a short break at this time, while Cristina (from afar) has made some shoe arrangements, but we hope they can return to normal in 2020.
The best: Baby Yoda
Never one thing, especially anything related to Star Wars, united the world in such a loving way as Baby Yoda. You can love Star Wars, you can hate Star Wars, you can't know anything about Star Wars. You don't even have to look The Mandalorian, And you can still love Baby Yoda. Baby Yoda encompasses cultural divisions, political divisions, fandom divisions. Save us all, it will.
Worst: game of Thrones
Maybe our expectations were too high. Maybe the material was too big to hit the landing. Perhaps the creators felt too overwhelmed, something that sometimes happens to people. U.S I certainly wouldn't want to be in charge of finishing the biggest television show.
The best: That good episode of Game of Thrones
"A knight of the seven kingdoms," the second episode of the eighth season, found everyone in Winterfell simply sitting and waiting for death to come in the form of the battle against the White Walkers. That battle turned out to be a dark disappointment with surprisingly few casualties, but when everyone thought they were going to bite her, they were at their most vulnerable point, and we got this beautiful emotional episode full of truths. Brienne was knighted by Jaime, Arya connected with Gendry, Sansa and Dany talked, Sansa met Theon, Greyworm and Missandei planned a future they would not get, and Jon told Dany the truth about who he was. If we pretend nothing happened for the rest of the final season, it was great!
Weirder: The masked singer
What have we forged? Fox took a Korean show and turned it into an American sensation in which celebrities of various types wear elaborate costumes and then sing. We watch each episode and spend each episode wondering why, and then we are delighted to discover Seal dressed as an elegant leopard. It is absolutely harmless, but it is also a feverish dream that we cannot wake up from, since Fox was showing us the costumes of the third season before the second one even began to cool down.
The best: Hot Priest
Everyone has already said everything they could about how good Flea bag The second season is, but we have to shout at the Hot Priest here. Our year became immensely better because of its existence.
The best, the worst and the strangest: Riverdale
Riverdale It is not good and it is not bad. It transcends the goodness and evil of existing on an airplane alone, where teenagers own clandestine bars and other teenagers put on masks to become vigilant fighters against crime, and other teenagers recover from their late father's career as a murderer. in series, and other teenagers keep their dead. brothers in the chapel they have in their basement. Jughead writes murder mysteries while trying to solve possible murders while we all fear that his own murder is normal. There is something comforting about how crazy this show is, regardless of how real life became this year. And never forget that 2019 is the year Archie Andrews was attacked by a bear.
Best: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Who knew the show based on High School Musical Would it be so smart, so funny, so goal, so deliciously unexpected?
Best: Watchmen
Who knew the same comic that gave us that a film with the sex scene of the spaceship set in a too slow version of "Hallelujah,quot; could also inspire a show like this: a well-televised triumph of brilliant acting?
Worst: Succession
SuccessionIt is probably a really good show, but our friends, family and colleagues did not shut up about it, and our father did not stop seeing him at maximum volume during the holidays, to the point that it is worse. Is a very annoying program if you're not the one watching it. (However, we know we will be big cousin Greg fans when we finally bite the bullet.)
The worst: the lack of ice cream from Big Little Lies
We spent MONTHS waiting to see Reese witherspoon throw ice cream at Meryl streep, as we had seen through photos of paparazzi. Apart from the presence of Meryl Streep, it was what excited us most about the possibility of an unnecessary second season. And then … it didn't happen. No ice cream was thrown, probably because it really did not fit the tone that the season ended up having. But that ice cream scene, and the tone that could have accompanied, could have saved the season, which was not bad enough to be the worst, but not good enough to be the best. Ah what could have been.
Better and weirder: Euphoria
Zendaya showed that there is nothing he can't do, and we were all captivated and terrified to see teenagers get serious and not be good while we coveted their eyeliner.
The best: Colton Underwood fence jump
We wait all season Colton Underwood jump over the fence, as shown in the promotions throughout its season of The Bachelor, and we had convinced ourselves that it could not be as good as promised. Then, just before the end, it finally happened, and it was better than we could have imagined. Colton jumped the fence and escaped to escape the production, after Cassie Randolph, the girl he wanted to be with, had told him he was going home, and all his plans were falling apart. The season ended with Colton and Cassie simply deciding to leave. He pointed out what looked like a turning point in the franchise, recognizing that his original promised fairytale ending was boring and unrealistic, which led us to the incredible, critically acclaimed, which was Hannah Brown's season of High school.
The worst: all the virgin things
Colton and the virgins everywhere deserved better than the jokes that plagued his season, but all things considered, his season could have gone much worse.
Best: High school
A season of this show has rarely been so satisfying, especially without ending a happy relationship. Just seeing Hannah Brown scold silly men for 10 weeks was enough entertainment, especially when we knew we would see her say the dumbest of all at the end.
The worst: Hannah Brown's contestants & # 39; s Bachelorette
Hannah Brown did a great job, but she was plagued by some really horrible contestants. The most horrible even stayed until the last four, with the most "horrible,quot; secret. While Luke Parker was making his way through the season, Jed Wyatt was playing a knight in shining armor, hiding the side of him that didn't realize saying "I love you,quot; and planning vacations with a girl at home meant he was In a serious relationship. He was only there to promote his music and somehow ended up engaged, like a doll.
Weirder: Lindsay Lohan Beach Club
You would be forgiven if you forgot that this program existed, but on the other hand, it is hard to forget. Lindsay Lohan She tried to show her skills as a boss in this reality show about her beach club in Mykonos, although she could never decide if she was a good cop or a bad cop, mother hen or Cruella de Vil. It was a strange show that was canceled after one season, followed by rumors that the club had also closed. Currently, when you visit the Mykonos club website, you receive this message: "We are eager to welcome you to our new summer project,quot; Lohan Seaside ": beach bar, restaurant and the best theme parties. (.)" QEPD ?
The best: the controversial return of Veronica Mars
Not everyone was delighted with the new Hulu season of Veronica Mars, what (spoiler alert) ended Veronica's long-time love, Logan, and ruled out teenage soap in Veronica's favor to move on as the hard detective she was always meant to be. Some fans will never forgive, but it was exciting to see how it developed, like a television show that rips apart to become what it really wanted to be. Too bad we can never see more, but we hope to do it someday.
The best: the triumphant return of Brooklyn nine and nine
Eight months after Fox rudely canceled it, Brooklyn nine and nine He premiered his sixth season on NBC, a place where curses and nudes (pixelated) were accepted, and the Nine and Nine really felt they belonged. Now, they are about to return for a seven season with an eight season already ordered, and hopefully it will be a long time before we have to say goodbye (again).
Best: The other two
We still fight to forgive Chris Kelly Y Sarah Schneider By left Saturday night livebut his Comedy Central show The other two It is a very good effort on your part to take us there. The musical numbers alone are simply exquisite.
Better and stranger: Marie Kondo
Tidy up with Marie Kondo He came to Netflix just when 2019 started, just when we were ready to purge our old things and start over. She is wonderful and sweet and has great ideas to order that really work, but things got weird when we found ourselves surrounded by our belongings sobbing for nothing that generates joy, asking us if it's okay that sometimes there is no joy, but that can & # 39; t means we have to throw all our shirts. This could be just us …
Better and weirder: Pen15
Some of us really love this crazy show with adults playing their 13-year-old self. Some of us can hardly bear to see it because of the second-hand shame / repressed memories of middle school. Either way, a win.
Better and weirder: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
We already had a 90-day fiance problem, and we didn't have need more, but that does not mean that we are not infinitely grateful for all the 90-day boyfriends and the wild relationships they have given us to obsess during this year. We could never see ourselves traveling all over the world to be with a man we have not yet met in person, who may or may not be real, but bless all the people who can not only see it, but can do so.
Best: SupergirlTrans Superhero and BatwomanLesbian Lead
Nicole Maines She made her debut as Dreamer in early 2019, and brought us the first trans superhero on television, a character whose transcendence does not define her, but is an important part of who she is, and advances by leaps and bounds for LGBTQ heroes everywhere . Then it was followed by the debut of Batwoman, directed by Ruby pink, a strange actress who plays a lesbian superhero and yet, we feel about that show itself (maybe she needs some time), the future looks bright.
The worst: survivor
Survivor: Edge of Extinction It felt like a failed experiment, and Island of the idols It became very fast sour, unrelated to the subject, with an inappropriate touch and a serious mishandling of the situation by the program and the network. Hopefully the big season 40 changes things.
Best: Everyone gets up
CBS came out of nowhere with this absolutely lovely court drama, starring Simone Missick. It was a real bright spot among the new broadcast programs.
Stranger: rent not so alive
When star Brennin Hunt was injured in the middle of Fox's general essay Rent LiveThey used rehearsal material for most of the real performance and broadcast only a few live scenes. The result was sad, and videos appeared on Twitter that show us the adapted version that was actually happening live. It seemed much more interesting than the energy rehearsal version we were watching on television, and we ended up imagining what it could have been.
Best: Russian doll
Stalking Natasha Lyonne To die again and again and again and again proved to be one of the greatest joys of our year.
Best: Stranger Things 3
As much as we liked the first two seasons of Strange things, the third season was a joyful, colorful and frightening adventure that made us long for the heyday of shopping centers and neon. We also cry and laugh and have the best time.
The worst and the strangest: Almost family
Fox's new quirky, silly and charming show about women who discover they were secret sisters could have been a good time if they weren't sisters because of a horrible crime committed by a fertility doctor. One of the women slept with her half brother at some point, maybe? Ha ha fun!
Best: Your Season 2
Season one of Your, which premiered in Lifetime in 2018, was good. It was a guilty pleasure soaped, with a great emphasis on the culprit, which left you with a somewhat unpleasant taste in your mouth. The second season is a masterpiece that explores the trauma while leaving Joe Goldberg (Penn badgley) meet your best partner in love (Victoria Pedretti), and left us satisfied and excited for a season three.
Better and weirder: The politician
Ryan Murphy he went to Netflix with Ben Platt at the forefront, and if it is possible for a person to steal their own program, Ben Platt did it. Many things about this show made no sense and were very confusing, but then Platt sat at the piano and played a version of "River,quot; and it is impossible to think that you are seeing anything other than a messy masterpiece. A messterpiece
Worst: Dancing with the stars
Sure, Hannah Brown is great, but she wasn't the best dancer on that dance floor, and it's hard to believe that the best dancer won when the voting system was so bad. The great change made this season that allowed the judges to save someone from the last two was the only saving grace, but the voting system is still a disaster. Voting begins at the beginning of the program that is broadcast on the east coast, then closes just before it ends and the loser is announced. The west coast has to vote hours before they can watch the program, and the vote has no relation to the dances themselves. Justice for James Van Der Beek!
Worst: The earth
Television programs should stop trying to get lost. Netflix has many weird and bad things to offer, but The I-Land is one of the most puzzling
Weirder: The morning show
The morning show It has an excellent cast and a super soapy world of morning television to shoot, so the choice to start with one of the most unpleasant and disturbing pieces of that world felt really unpleasant. We want to see Jennifer Aniston, Steve CarellY Jennifer Aniston face on television We didn't want to see Steve Carell play a beloved presenter accused of sexual misconduct, and making the show go there felt like a missed opportunity to give us something we could really love and enjoy.
The best, the worst and the strangest: true housewives
The housewives had some good times in 2019 and some very bad. The Guidices separated, Bethenny Frankel left RHONYVicki Gunvalson was demoted and ended the year in a scream attack, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. We are eternally grateful to have these women in our lives, whatever they are doing.
Best: Cavalier whiskey
What a good and joyful time we could have had for many years to come up with this silly spy drama if ABC hadn't canceled it after a season. RIP.
The worst: streaming services
This is also a kind of better, but there is already too much television, with the streaming services we had before Disney and Apple joined. At the end of 2020 we will be invaded and without money to pay for all the television we have. You are watching. We are tired of reading the list of things that HBO Max has planned, and we were already tired of moving around the Disney + library. We will do a job to get our minds off television at this rate.
