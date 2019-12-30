The 7 best Giants training candidates to replace Pat Shurmur fired

The era of Pat Shurmur in New York ends after only two seasons. The Giants he fired his head coach Monday after a second consecutive season without playoffs and a 9-23 record.

The Giants are now looking for coach number 21 in franchise history to pair with general manager Dave Gettleman. The team has many offensive promises with consecutive first-round selections Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, but the defense needs a lot of work to move from a career come back to compete in the ultra competitive NFC East.

With that in mind, here we are looking at the seven best candidates to train to have a proud franchise in the next decade.

Offensive coordinator, bosses

Bieniemy, 50, will receive many calls as the last student awarded in this capacity under Andy Reid in Kansas City, after Eagles Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson, and Bears boss Matt Nagy. He has done an excellent job with both Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' backfield by committee, and would do well with Jones and Barkley.

Bieniemy is ready for the next step of executing a complete operation.

Offensive coordinator, Vikings

Stefanski, 37, has done wonders with Dalvin Cook and the Vikings' running game and also got the best play from Kirk Cousins. That combination should be attractive to the Giants with Jones and Barkley.

Penn's graduate is smart and has the mindset of thriving in New York.

Robert Saleh https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a6/19/robert-saleh-120819-getty-ftr_1j58nkxkfbuja1sywxy9ty5z8e.jpg?t=-405620474,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Defensive Coordinator, 49ers

Saleh, 40, will probably find a coach job somewhere in 2020 with his brightest star. He is a fiery and high-energy motivator who cut his teeth against Pete Carroll before enjoying his great abrupt season calling for plays for a super talented defense under Kyle Shanahan.

It would be a prominent instant infectious side in New York.

Defensive Coordinator, Colts

Eberflus, 49, has stood out for taking full advantage of the defense of mixed Indianapolis personnel. It is well organized and is a great motivator for both veteran and young players, having strengthened their curriculum with Frank Reich in the last two seasons.

The Ohioan has the right personality to take over the Giants and make their teams compete hard in the division, where he was once a solid Cowboys employee.

Technical Director, Baylor

Rhule, 44, before becoming the head coach at Temple in 2013, was the assistant coach of the Giants' offensive line for a season in 2012. He is a New York native and a former Penn State linebacker.

He has the defensive profile of the East Coast to handle the pressure of training in New York, in addition to the offensive skills to push Jones and Barkley forward.

Jim Harbaugh https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/27/47/jim-harbaugh-113019-getty-ftr_pzavomw28o4j1n2we38s5w6cf.jpg?t=-1103697842,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Technical Director, Michigan

Harbaugh, 56, would leave the Wolverines for just one NFL team that may be ready to win sooner rather than later. The Giants, with Jones and Barkley, qualify as that type of offensive team with some defensive change potential.

The Giants shouldn't mind wanting to build an NFC power in the image of the Harbaugh 49ers in 2012.

Game Coordinator Passing, 49ers

LaFleur, 32, is the younger brother of Packers' highly successful rookie coach Matt LaFleur. It is another brilliant offensive colleague of Kyle Shanahan, and his work with Jimmy Garoppolo to make San Francisco explosive through the air in 2019 cannot be ignored, since it can have the same influence on the equally athletic, intelligent and strong-armed Jones . .

It would also install a good zone lock scheme to boost Barkley.