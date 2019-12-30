Teri Garr hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
WENN / Lamberts Photography

The actress of & # 39; Tootsie & # 39 ;, who suffered a cerebral aneurysm in late 2006, called an ambulance to her home in the San Fernando Valley, California, on December 30.

Up News Info
"Young Frankenstein" and "Tootsie" star Teri Garr He has been hospitalized after a medical emergency.

An ambulance was called home in the San Fernando Valley, California, on Monday morning (December 30), according to TMZ, and was taken to a local medical center.

The actress has suffered health problems for years and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999. She also suffered a cerebral aneurysm in late 2006, but she recovered and acted again until she retired in 2011.

The details of the last medical problem have not been disclosed.

