Teri Garr hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency

WENN / Lamberts Photography

The actress of & # 39; Tootsie & # 39 ;, who suffered a cerebral aneurysm in late 2006, called an ambulance to her home in the San Fernando Valley, California, on December 30.

Up News Info –

"Young Frankenstein" and "Tootsie" star Teri Garr He has been hospitalized after a medical emergency.

An ambulance was called home in the San Fernando Valley, California, on Monday morning (December 30), according to TMZ, and was taken to a local medical center.

The actress has suffered health problems for years and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999. She also suffered a cerebral aneurysm in late 2006, but she recovered and acted again until she retired in 2011.

The details of the last medical problem have not been disclosed.