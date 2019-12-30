Teresa Giudice looking towards the NYE with her daughters after Christmas with her dad

%MINIFYHTML22a30b7a8e3d277371d898a5d9ee29c49% %MINIFYHTML22a30b7a8e3d277371d898a5d9ee29c410%

Teresa and Joe Giudice's four daughters spent Christmas with their father in Italy, while their mother stayed in New Jersey to work and take care of her sick father. However, an internal report states that the star of RHONJ hopes to spend New Year's Eve with the girls.

This happens after it was confirmed that Teresa and Joe are getting divorced, so it makes sense that they spend the holiday season with the children separately.

NYE is just around the corner and the source tells HollywoodLife that the mother of four has big plans for the night of celebration.

‘Teresa will spend the New Year with her daughters and is anxious about it. She was able to calculate her work schedule to do this and is excited to see them again. I was happy to be able to solve that so that both parents spend a vacation with them, "they shared in the media.

As mentioned earlier, the girls met their father at Christmas for the second time in weeks after a long time.

That meant they had to fly to Italy to be with Joe, since he's there waiting for a final decision on his deportation.

‘It was difficult for her not to be with the girls at Christmas, but she supported them 100% in Italy. This Christmas was about being with his father, who had a difficult year with his health. She was not really in a position to quit. They spent very special and enjoyable moments together and will celebrate the new year as a big family this week, "explained the source of Teresa's point of view.



