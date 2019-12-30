Tana Mongeau talks about a wedding like hell with Jake Paul in a tearful video

Instagram

In the heartbreaking YouTube video, while the 21-year-old girl admits that the relationship she has now with her husband YouTuber is toxic, Tana reveals that she still loves Jake.

Tana Mongeau Reveals the truth The YouTuber shares a heartbreaking video on his channel, being honest about his life not so happy following her and Jake paulThe marriage in August.

Entitled "the truth about everything (the wedding, Jake, Alissa, Erika, MTV, mental health, drugs, etc.)", the December 29 video saw the 21-year-old YouTube personality lying in bed while containing the tears. . "I am very dissatisfied with the way my relationship with Jake is in public view and I've done so much to pretend that I don't care what I do. So it's my fault," he said.

"I loved Jake so much, I still love him. But I did a lot of being the cool girl and not worrying because I wanted to make life with this person and I wanted to see her happy and prosper and I wanted to show them that there are people who will accept you for who you are," continuous. "I think I just put so much of myself in Jake that I got lost, and that's not his fault, and I don't blame him for that at all. It's just reality. I don't regret it."

Then, Tana revealed that they were very happy when they were dating, but everything went wrong immediately after the wedding night. "In the second that Jake and I got married, everything changed. I think the second one who said & # 39; Yes, & # 39; told me: & # 39; And now what? & # 39; I think that too I got over it. I don't blame him, but he left me holding on, trying to make this work. "

"Everything started to fall apart," Tana added. "The wedding night was hell for me."

He also addressed his "open relationship" with Jake. "I feel that an open relationship with Jake was that he could have sex with a new dog every night, which I don't blame," he explained. "I was the only one who enlightened everything because I just wanted to make him happy. And let him kill me. You can only let something kill you for so long until he really will kill you."

Although he admitted that the relationship they have at the moment is toxic, Tana said he still loves Jake. Jake could kill my whole family, I will always love him. I will always have a bond with him that I never see myself having with anyone else, "he said." But does that mean that all this is healthy for me or for him? Maybe not, but it's complicated. "