Tana Mongeau got lost in an unhealthy relationship with Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau want to clear the air about your relationship with Jake paul.
In a new 40-minute YouTube video titled "the truth about everything," the Internet personality admitted that her marriage is far from the fairy tale she imagined. "I am very unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in public view," he began. "I think I just put so much of me in Jake that I got lost. And that's not his fault and I don't blame him for that at all. It's just reality. I don't regret it."
In April, after separating from Brad Sousa, she immediately fell into the arms of Jake and his attractive world. "I was so consumed," he confessed. "It was the best feeling in the world to be so on the same page with someone, it was like a drug … Something that was making me happier, motivated and inspired that I had been, was also helping me simultaneously to succeed and achieve so many dreams I had. I was so in love. "
Unfortunately, she was looking through rose-colored glasses, making commitments to make sure her love was always happy. "I realize that Jake is like me in many ways," Tana revealed. "He gets bored easily and is attracted to new things. I didn't want to lose him … It was almost like a switch in my head, that was what he wanted to do."
Although fans, and maybe even Jake, thought their fledgling romance was a way to increase her fame, Tana was in love with her. "It was fun and fun to make jokes about the influence and make Jake laugh and make Jake probably think I cared about the influence," he said. "But it was much more than that and it is my fault for not expressing that … I wanted to be what he wanted, which is also very unhealthy."
Denise Truscello / WireImage
While his August wedding in Las Vegas "started as a joke," it soon became a reality, with Tana admitting they were both crazy. And once the event was planned, there was no going back. "I think the moment he said‘ yes & # 39 ;, he told me mentally, & # 39; now what? & # 39; I think he mentally overcame it too, "said Tana. "I don't blame him, but he left me holding on, trying to make this work."
Their relationship began to crumble from there. Although he agreed to have an open relationship, he assumed that it would eventually lead to something monogamous and more serious. "I wanted to be the great girlfriend he never had," he explained. "I feel that an open relationship with Jake was that he could still have sex with a new dog every night."
Despite Jake's meetings with his ex Erika Costell Y Alissa Violet, Tana admitted that she could not be angry. After all, she was the one who lit up all green. "I wanted to keep this image of not worrying," he said, adding that now "I feel I should have been much more transparent with him, with me and with the world."
Today, she is at her lowest point. "Everything is full of people who tell me how stupid I see myself for 30,000 times this year and they tell me that they are so disappointed in me for not defending myself and being a boss bitch," Tana admitted. "It's hard because I don't know what I feel … I'm just sad. I'm tired of my image being a mat."
More torn than ever, he wonders where he stands. However, at this point, their careers are so intertwined that they cannot imagine a future without Jake. "Many of these things have really woken me up and I feel I have learned a lot, so one day it will be a good thing," he admitted. "I don't know where I am right now. Jake and I have these busy psychotropic lives and trying to fit each other is getting harder and harder, and many things still hurt me even more."
"I don't want to be on bad terms again," Tana added. "I never want to hate each other. I never want to not be friends. There will always be a part of me that will open your heart."
If only your relationship were as easy as it was at the beginning.
"I wish he and I could go back to the way we were every day because it was magical," Tana confessed. "But I don't know if everything that happened will ever allow it. All I know, if I know one thing, is that I can't look like someone's bitch any longer. And I just want Jake to be happy." I don't want to hold it. "
