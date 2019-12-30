Tana Mongeau got lost in an unhealthy relationship with Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau want to clear the air about your relationship with Jake paul.

In a new 40-minute YouTube video titled "the truth about everything," the Internet personality admitted that her marriage is far from the fairy tale she imagined. "I am very unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in public view," he began. "I think I just put so much of me in Jake that I got lost. And that's not his fault and I don't blame him for that at all. It's just reality. I don't regret it."

In April, after separating from Brad Sousa, she immediately fell into the arms of Jake and his attractive world. "I was so consumed," he confessed. "It was the best feeling in the world to be so on the same page with someone, it was like a drug … Something that was making me happier, motivated and inspired that I had been, was also helping me simultaneously to succeed and achieve so many dreams I had. I was so in love. "