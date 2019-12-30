Swae Lee's former GF invests $ 20k in a blow to kill him!

Swae Lee's ex-girlfriend, Marliesha Ortiz, has realized her previous offer to pay $ 20k to kill her famous ex.

Marlie jumped to Instagram to share a video of Swae walking with her bodyguard to enter her vehicle. "Someone who kills him, I got 20k in cash for you," he wrote.

But after recovering, Marlie then returned to her previous offer. "I was angry and I didn't mean anything. We're fine now, you can relax."

Swae learned of her ex's pranks and jumped on social media to address the drama where she seemed to accuse Marlie of persecution.

"I'm sooo cute for the drama. I've been ONLY for a minute in 2020, I'll clear things up," he said in the caption. "I am just the type of n * gga that does all my romance behind the scenes without being on camera ………. so it has been for a minute that Instagram has a strange way of deceiving people about some things that were publicized didn't speak or represent me well, but don't worry, I'll clear things up soon … PS X CLOUT IS HELL! "