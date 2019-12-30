Swae Lee's former GF invests $ 20k in a blow to kill him!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Swae Lee's ex-girlfriend, Marliesha Ortiz, has realized her previous offer to pay $ 20k to kill her famous ex.

Marlie jumped to Instagram to share a video of Swae walking with her bodyguard to enter her vehicle. "Someone who kills him, I got 20k in cash for you," he wrote.

