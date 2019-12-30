Supporter of the Norwich City ban on throwing objects in the field during the Tottenham game | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc1c7e010bf8217673b2328438ebdf72d9% %MINIFYHTMLc1c7e010bf8217673b2328438ebdf72d10%







Norwich has banned a supporter of Carrow Road for three years after the

The individual was arrested for throwing an object into the field during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLc1c7e010bf8217673b2328438ebdf72d11% %MINIFYHTMLc1c7e010bf8217673b2328438ebdf72d12%

The Premier League club said the incident was still being investigated by Norfolk police.

"The supporter was identified and then arrested after throwing a dangerous object on the field during the first half of the game," a club statement said.

2:54 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Norwich's draw with the Spurs in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Norwich's draw with the Spurs in the Premier League.

"The incident is being investigated by Norfolk police, while the club immediately banned the fan from attending games on Carrow Road for a period of three years."

Norwich, who is at the bottom of the Premier League in the new year, led twice in the game before being linked by the Spurs.