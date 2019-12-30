Super Bowl 54 odds: Ravens, Chiefs are the title favorites when the 2020 NFL playoffs begin

The Ravens are the Super Bowl favorites that enter the NFL playoffs for good reason.

Baltimore finished the season with 12 consecutive victories, including a victory on Sunday against Pittsburgh in which the Ravens played their second stringers. Field Marshal Lamar Jackson is expected to claim MVP honors. Twelve of his players were named to the Pro Bowl.

The state of Baltimore as the first option in Las Vegas means higher odds for other strong Super Bowl contenders such as the Chiefs, 49ers and Saints. It is an opportunity for the Ravens' doubtful punters to put their money where their mouths are and potentially reap a substantial reward.

When the odds of the Super Bowl opened Sunday night after the 49ers beat the Seahawks, Kansas City was considered to have the second best chance of competing for the championship. San Francisco followed him just behind, and New Orleans and Green Bay completed the top five.

Below is a complete list of the initial Super Bowl 54 postseason odds (through Caesars):

Who is the favorite to win Super Bowl 54?

Baltimore is considered the favorite, with Caesars giving the Ravens an opening line of +225. A $ 100 bet would generate a $ 225 return if the team won the Super Bowl.

The Ravens, who finished 14-2, receive a first-round goodbye and will receive the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round. They would also organize the AFC championship game if they advanced so much.

NFL 2020 playoff odds