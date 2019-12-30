Suhana, Aryan and AbRam Khan have a relaxing weekend in Alibaug

Taking a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, the children of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Suhana, Aryan and Abram left for a weekend getaway to their Alibaug farm. Together with some of their close friends and cousins, the three children had a relaxing weekend away from the constant spotlight. She was also present for her weekend outside Suhana's best friend, Ananya Panday.

By sharing a group photo of all the children who had an informal day, Suhana's cousin, Alia Chhiba, took social media and captioned the photos, "the best kind of weekends." In the picture, you can see Suhana and Ananya sitting on the couch with their other friends, while Brother Aryan and AbRam show off their beautiful smiles in the background with the rest of the gang.

Check out the photos here.