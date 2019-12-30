Sudan sentences 27 intelligence officers for murder of teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya – A Sudanese court sentenced 27 members of the national intelligence service to death on Monday for the murder of a teacher, the last of a series of convictions and investigations this month aimed at the government of the deposed president, Omar Hassan al-Bashir .
The court convicted the men for the murder of Ahmed al-Kheir, a teacher who died in custody in February during mass protests against Mr. al-Bashir's government. Mr. al-Kheir, 36, was arrested in January from his home in Khashm el-Girba, in the eastern state of Kassala, for allegations that he had helped organize the protests, according to press reports.
On Monday, dozens of security officers filled the court while the judge read the charges against the defendants, who were sitting on a pier surrounded by metal bars. As the ruling progressed, some of the defendants repeatedly shouted: "Monsters!"
Itimad al-Mujamar, a representative of the Sudanese teachers' union, said at a press conference on Monday that the sentences were "a victory for justice."
The ruling, he said, "sends a message to the other martyrs of the revolution and their families that we intend to recover our lost rights."
Outside the court in Omdurman, the most populous city in the country, a large crowd gathered, many of them with the Sudanese flag and holding photos of Mr. al-Kheir.
The ruling came weeks after another court He sentenced Mr. al-Bashir, 75, for money laundering, and sentenced him to two years in a rehabilitation center, citing his age. Al-Bashir ruled Sudan for almost three decades, but was expelled in April after months of protests precipitated by the high prices of bread that persuaded military commanders to turn against him.
In August, Sudan's generals and protest leaders formed a sovereign council of 11 members to govern the country for three years, until elections can be held.
This month, the prosecutor general of Sudan also said the government would open investigations into the crimes committed in the western Darfur region during Mr. al-Bashir's government. According to the United Nations, about 300,000 people were killed in the conflict there, and about 2.7 million were expelled from their homes.
Mr. al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court for his role in the atrocities in Darfur.