Sudan sentences 27 intelligence officers for murder of teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya – A Sudanese court sentenced 27 members of the national intelligence service to death on Monday for the murder of a teacher, the last of a series of convictions and investigations this month aimed at the government of the deposed president, Omar Hassan al-Bashir .

The court convicted the men for the murder of Ahmed al-Kheir, a teacher who died in custody in February during mass protests against Mr. al-Bashir's government. Mr. al-Kheir, 36, was arrested in January from his home in Khashm el-Girba, in the eastern state of Kassala, for allegations that he had helped organize the protests, according to press reports.

On Monday, dozens of security officers filled the court while the judge read the charges against the defendants, who were sitting on a pier surrounded by metal bars. As the ruling progressed, some of the defendants repeatedly shouted: "Monsters!"

Itimad al-Mujamar, a representative of the Sudanese teachers' union, said at a press conference on Monday that the sentences were "a victory for justice."