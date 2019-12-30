Sudan condemns death to 27 for torturing and killing protester | Sudan News

A Sudanese court sentenced at least 27 intelligence officers to death for a master arrested during protests against Omar al-Bashir, Former leader of Sudan, at the beginning of this year.

The defendants were convicted of torturing Ahmed al-Kheir to death in an intelligence service facility and sentenced to be hanged, said Judge Sadok Abdelrahman.

The teacher was beaten and tortured to death after being arrested at the end of January by intelligence agents in the eastern province of Kassala in Sudan, the judge said.

Four other officers were sentenced to three years in prison and seven were acquitted in the historic ruling that paves the way for the democratic transition in the nation of North Africa.

Al-Kheir's family said security officials initially claimed that he had died from poisoning, although days later a state investigation found that he had died from blow injuries.

Hundreds gathered outside the Omdurman court where the verdict was issued. Some waved national flags and others held images of al-Kheir, and cheered after the decision was announced.

The case marks the first time that the courts issue sentences for repression of demonstrations in the months before and after the fall of al-Bashir in April.

The Association of Sudanese Professionals, an umbrella group of unions that led the protests against Bashir, welcomed the verdict.

The group promised to continue pursuing and bringing to justice security officials accused of torture.

Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, a member of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, said the verdict "renews the confidence of the Sudanese people in their judicial institutions."

Meeting point in protest movement

Al-Kheir was arrested on January 31 and was reported dead two days later. His body was taken to a local hospital where his family said he was covered with bruises. At that time, the police denied any police action.

His death became a meeting point during 16 weeks of protests against the al-Bashir government.

The Sudanese took to the streets since December 2018, initially to protest against the high prices of bread, but the demonstrations soon called for al-Bashir to resign.

The president was deposed in April by the military, but the great protests continued, culminating in a compromise that saw the formation of a joint military-civil transition council in August.

At least 177 people were killed during the month protests, according to the Amnesty International rights group, while a medical committee close to the protest movement estimated the figure of more than 250.

Many of those killed were victims of a massacre on June 3 in front of the army headquarters in Khartoum, perpetrated by men in military uniforms.