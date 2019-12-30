Steve Hansen: former head coach of the All Blacks named knight in New Zealand | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML71a62fc848b54aab62c0bdea36956f209% %MINIFYHTML71a62fc848b54aab62c0bdea36956f2010%





Former All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has been honored in New Zealand

Former All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has received a knighthood on New Zealand's New Year Honors list.

Hansen led the All Blacks to the 2015 World Cup, but oversaw a disappointing semifinal outing to England, as they failed to defend their title in Japan earlier this year.

The 60-year-old man, who left his post after the World Cup, becomes Sir Steve Hansen after being appointed Commander Knight of the Order of Merit of New Zealand.

"I will be forever grateful for the talent we have been able to train and for the incredible administration and support of the staff we have had," Hansen said.

New Zealand won the bronze medal match at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

"You cannot do this for yourself, so this honor is also yours."

Hansen was a member of the All Blacks coach team since 2004, succeeding Graham Henry as head coach in 2012.

Under Hansen's training, the All Blacks won the Rugby Championship six times and the Bledisloe Cup in each year starting in 2012. He was named World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

New Zealand won more than 85 percent of the games with Hansen in charge, but its most recent form has been poor.

They lost their status as number one for the first time in the 16-year history of the classification system, lost twice to Ireland, something they had not done in 111 years, and suffered a record loss in Australia.