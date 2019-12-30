Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris marry at a luxurious wedding in Miami

American football stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris married on Saturday at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida.

The couple, who met playing for the US national team. UU. In 2010, he has been together for ten years.

Harris wore a custom tuxedo with Umbro socks and Krieger wore a beautiful white dress.

Krieger told PEOPLE that they fell in love with the place instantly.

"It was this kind of Mediterranean castle atmosphere right on the water, this European type environment we were going to," he said. "Just when we entered we thought, & # 39; Oh my God. We love this and everyone else was going to love this and this is just … This is all & # 39;".

"I think weddings may seem super cheesy," Harris told Vogue. "Sometimes I feel that things are thrown everywhere to make them white and there are things hanging and flowers everywhere, it gives me a little anxiety. There is not much you need to add. There is so much beauty in itself and it is right in the water, so it was suitable for us. "

During their reception, Krieger and Harris cut a cake and the USWNT teammate Megan Rapinoe delivered a speech.

Krieger and Harris play in the Orlando Pride and helped the United States win the fourth world title in the nation in July.