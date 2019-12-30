Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Wayne Rooney exclusive interview before Derby debut | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Listen to a new episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast published every Monday

Last update: 12/30/19 10:55 am

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL podcast, to listen to an exclusive interview with Wayne Rooney before his debut with Derby.

Wayne Rooney spoke exclusively with Sky Sports before his debut

Wayne Rooney talks to Sky sports before his next debut for Derby. The former England and Manchester United captain discusses his reasons for returning to English football, his training and management ambitions, and his hopes for success with the Rams.

We also talked with Derby captain Curtis Davies about what Rooney has already brought to the club, and Sky Sports EFL Presenter Scott Minto on his enthusiasm when he saw Rooney play in the Championship.

Subscribe through one of the links below, or simply search & # 39; Sky EFL & # 39; to do it through your usual podcast provider. New episodes every Monday!

Watch Rooney's debut for Derby vs. Barnsley live Sky Sports main event from 7pm on Thursday, January 2. The start is at 7.45pm.

